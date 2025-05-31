Senior services hearing Thursday

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services and its Advisory Council will hold their annual public hearing from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 5 at the Sparta Senior Center, 40 Trapasso Drive.

The purpose of the hearing is to receive comments on the proposed 2026 Area Plan Update, which generates funding for Sussex County through the Older Americans Act of 1965.

During the hearing, officials will summarize the planning and contracting process and present currently funded programs. Several service agencies will be available to provide information and answer questions.

Attendees may voice their opinions on current service needs for the seniors of Sussex County.

A copy of the 2025-27 Area Plan Contract, including all currently funded services by the Sussex County Area Agency on Aging, is available online at sussex.nj.us/documents/20240416-Senior-Services-Resolution.pdf

Anyone interested in testifying at the hearing or submitting written testimony should call the Sussex County Division of Senior Services by Friday, May 30 at 973-579-0555, ext. 1222 or send email to seniorservices@sussex.nj.us

Individuals requiring transportation to the hearing may contact Sussex County Skylands Ride at 973-579-0480 no later than 11 a.m. Thursday, May 29 to make a reservation.