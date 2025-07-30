x
Photos: Pass it Along’s 14th annual Triathlon

Sparta /
30 Jul 2025
    Pass it Along’s 14th annual Triathlon begins with the swim course Saturday, July 26 in Lake Mohawk in Sparta. More than 200 people of all ages and experience levels participated. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Competitors begin the bike course, which has several hills and goes through residential areas of Sparta, Byram and Andover.
    The running section goes along the eastern shore of Lake Mohawk and ends at White Deer Plaza.
    Yean Jimenez, 41, of Morristown wins the Triathlon, finishing first in the swim section, second in cycling and third in running. Now senior director of aquatics at the Madison Area YMCA, he joined the national swimming team of the Dominican Republic in 1998 and the USA Triathlon National Team in 2018. He won New Jersey State Champion titles in 2022 and 2023.
    Aidan Diaz, 20, of Sussex checks his time after crossing the finish line. He was second overall, finishing first in cycling, third in swimming and fourth in running.
    Shane Schwarz, 42, of Highland Lakes finishes third overall after coming in second in swimming, third in cycling and sixth in running.
