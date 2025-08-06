Home
Home
Home
Photos: New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show
Augusta
/
| 06 Aug 2025 | 04:17
The Cheviot sheep competition Saturday, Aug. 2 at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Fair-goers ride the swings Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
4-H horse show Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
The Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
A young fair-goer on the merry-go-round Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Fair-goers watch battling robots Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
.
A fair-goer tries her luck with darts Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Beer judging Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Hot Dog Races at the fair Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Charlotte Hewitt poses for a photo in a cutout Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Becky Aron and her award-winning Cheviot sheep Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Dwight Scott judges poultry Saturday, Aug. 2 at the fair. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Fair-goers ride the swings Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
The crowd at the fair Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
FR1 Scarlett Pollara of Wayne at the Hot Dog Pig Races on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
FR2 The Puppy-Wuppy Dog Obedience Team performs Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
FR3 Emilia Burnham, the 2025 American Honey Princess, by the Honeybee Demo on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
FR4 Nora Weinberger of Hampton Township feeds a cow Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
FR5 The Catnip Junkies band performs at the fair Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Hot Dog Pig Races on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Nancy Fried of Hamburg plays with a goat Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Ella Semeraro, Zophia Cook and Luke Cook, all of Pequannock, on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Brianna and Theo Wamback of Sandyston take a break Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
The Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
The Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
The Demolition Derby on Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
The Puppy-Wuppy Dog Obedience Team performs Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
The Kobi Reese band performs Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Skyler Vellenga on McDoo at the fair Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Fair-goers go fishing Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Eleanor Posthumos holds a baby pig Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Sunday, Aug. 3. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
Residents look at the Art in Sussex County show during a Meet the Artists reception Thursday evening, July 31 in the Richards Building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
The tractor parade through the fair Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Fair-goers take a ride Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Leonard Rubio with Panacotta on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
4-H horse show Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Adalyn Shenige comes down the slide Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
A fair-goer tries his luck at a carnival game Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Fair-goers take a ride Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Fair-goers take a ride Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Saturday, Aug. 2.
(Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Saturday, Aug. 2.
(Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Sofia Jantosch with her goat Spicy Dorito on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Devon Garrity with a newly shorn goat Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Master gardener Turner Striffler with a talking parrot Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Trinity De Vito at an exhibit on milking cows Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Evening in the barn Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Saturday, Aug. 2.
(Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Saturday, Aug. 2.
(Photo by Denise von Wilke)
The fair Saturday night, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
The fair Saturday night, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
The fair Saturday night, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
The fair Saturday night, Aug. 2. (Photo by Denise von Wilke)
Rita Joyce with her painting, which won a Critics Choice Award in the Art Show. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Steven Hromack with his award-winning photo of his dog Rorschach. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Diane Brunovsky, winner of Creative Art Photography Award. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Fair-goers watch battling robots Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
.
Mark Young with his robot Sting Operation on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
.
Katie Swisshelmie with Spicy Dorito at the Goat Story Hour run by the 4-H Heart and Hooves Goat Club on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
.
The tractor parade through the fair Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
.
Fair-goers take a ride Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
.
Lexi Sherwood on Lucy on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Horse competition where the horses are led through an obstacle course Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Jahnel Warner with Macho on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Western dress competition Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Charlee Zerbo with Frenchy on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Kristen Fiedler on Osbole Winnel on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Sandra Witten with Daisy on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Ian Kamphaugen with a robot that he built Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Auelia Giordano, a 4-H poultry representative, at the fair Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
John and Cameron Rakowski on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Poultry judge Dwight Scott talks to 4-H members Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
4-H members Joanne, Adina and Eli Nieman sell raffle tickets Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Bee exhibit Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Carol Ann Crots and Joyce Biersinger of Rutgers Cooperative Extension on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Best in Show floral arrangement Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Entries in the 4-H flower contest Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Exhbits in the Richards Building on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Exhibits from town in Sussex County on Saturday, Aug. 2. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
Quilts by Winnie Jager of Branchville show Sussex County locations. (Photo by Nancy Madacsi)
