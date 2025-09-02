x
Photos: Battle of the Badges III

Augusta /
| 02 Sep 2025 | 07:29
    <b>Bagpipers march past Sussex County Miners players during a ceremony at the Battle of the Badges III on Aug. 15 at Skylands Stadium. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>Players gather before the charity softball game between the New Jersey and the Pennsylvania state police.</b>
    <b>The game raises money for the family of Sussex County Sheriff’s Office supervisory public safety dispatcher Shannon Thonus, who died July 11 after a battle with cancer.</b>
    <b>Troopers descend from a New Jersey State Police helicopter to the field.</b>
    <b>Law enforcement vehicles drive past the grandstand.</b>
    <b>New Jersey State Police Capt. A. Jones poses with a Miners fan.</b>
    <b>The teams greet each other.</b>
    <b>The teams pose for a joint photo.</b>
