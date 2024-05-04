x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Photos: Alias Brew Works opens in Vernon

Vernon /
| 04 May 2024 | 09:59
    Alias Brew Works opens Friday, May 3 in Vernon. The brewery now has 15 beers on draft and seven bottles to go. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Alias Brew Works opens Friday, May 3 in Vernon. The brewery now has 15 beers on draft and seven bottles to go. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    From left, Mayor Anthony Rossi, Township Council president Patrick Rizzuto and Alias Brew Works owner Tom Troncone tour the brewery. Troncone, formerly of Muckraker Beermaker in Franklin, joined with Sean Stampfl and Jonathan Fernandez, co-owners of Two Villains Brewing, a former microbrewery in Nyack, N.Y., to open Alias.
    From left, Mayor Anthony Rossi, Township Council president Patrick Rizzuto and Alias Brew Works owner Tom Troncone tour the brewery. Troncone, formerly of Muckraker Beermaker in Franklin, joined with Sean Stampfl and Jonathan Fernandez, co-owners of Two Villains Brewing, a former microbrewery in Nyack, N.Y., to open Alias.
    Pitmaster Eric Symbouras of J ‘n’ C BBQ begins an extended residency at Alias Brew Works, the first brewery to open in the Vernon area in 30 years.
    Pitmaster Eric Symbouras of J ‘n’ C BBQ begins an extended residency at Alias Brew Works, the first brewery to open in the Vernon area in 30 years.
    From left are Sean Stampfl, Jonathan Fernandez, Mayor Anthony Rossi, Tom Troncone and Township Council president Patrick Rizzuto.
    From left are Sean Stampfl, Jonathan Fernandez, Mayor Anthony Rossi, Tom Troncone and Township Council president Patrick Rizzuto.
    From left are Sean Stampfl, Jonathan Fernandez, Mayor Anthony Rossi, Tom Troncone and Township Council president Patrick Rizzuto.
    From left are Sean Stampfl, Jonathan Fernandez, Mayor Anthony Rossi, Tom Troncone and Township Council president Patrick Rizzuto.
    Mindy Martin and Kim Decker.
    Mindy Martin and Kim Decker.
    Photos: Alias Brew Works opens in Vernon