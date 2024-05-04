Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Photos
Your Photos
Submit Your Photos
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Teen
Orange Community Guide
Passaic Community Guide
Pike Community Guide
Sussex Community Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
Home
Photos: Alias Brew Works opens in Vernon
maria kovic
Vernon
/
| 04 May 2024 | 09:59
Alias Brew Works opens Friday, May 3 in Vernon. The brewery now has 15 beers on draft and seven bottles to go. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
From left, Mayor Anthony Rossi, Township Council president Patrick Rizzuto and Alias Brew Works owner Tom Troncone tour the brewery. Troncone, formerly of Muckraker Beermaker in Franklin, joined with Sean Stampfl and Jonathan Fernandez, co-owners of Two Villains Brewing, a former microbrewery in Nyack, N.Y., to open Alias.
Pitmaster Eric Symbouras of J ‘n’ C BBQ begins an extended residency at Alias Brew Works, the first brewery to open in the Vernon area in 30 years.
From left are Sean Stampfl, Jonathan Fernandez, Mayor Anthony Rossi, Tom Troncone and Township Council president Patrick Rizzuto.
From left are Sean Stampfl, Jonathan Fernandez, Mayor Anthony Rossi, Tom Troncone and Township Council president Patrick Rizzuto.
Mindy Martin and Kim Decker.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
alias brew works
2
grand opening
3
maria kovic
4
Vernon
RELATED NEWS
Muckraker Beermaker is a brewery in Franklin.
Brewery in Vernon planned
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED