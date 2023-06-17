Brewery in Vernon planned

Muckraker Beermaker, a brewery in Franklin, and Two Villains Brewing, a now-closed microbrewery in Nyack, N.Y., plan to launch the first brewery in the Vernon area in 30 years.

The 8,000-square-foot brewhouse, tasting room and private party space, between the Mountain Creek and Crystal Springs resorts, will offer a variety of beer and other malt beverages, according to a post on Muckraker Beermaker’s Facebook page.

The Muckraker brewery and tasting room in Franklin will remain open until the new space is ready, the announcement said.

The new business will produce beer under both the Muckraker and Two Villains brands.