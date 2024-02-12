Original acoustic tunes to Rush’s hits

Live performances from soulful blues to energetic rock are scheduled in Sussex County.

Friday, Feb. 16

TC Carpenter will serenade attendees with his acoustic rock as part of Angry Erik Brewing’s 10th anniversary party at 5:30 p.m. at 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

The TeeVee Allstars Blues Invitational Feat begins at 6 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. Chris O’Leary promises an electrifying evening of blues and classic rock covers. The event offers a buffet dinner option and a Blues Bazaar for avid collectors. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door.

Also at 6 p.m., music enthusiasts may catch Mark Coulter’s performance at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

At 6:30 p.m., Geoff Doubleday will take the stage at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, bringing his unique blend of rock, jam, folk and pop.

At Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, Rene Avila will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Rock enthusiasts won’t want to miss the Hit Men at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. Renowned for their association with legendary artists such as Foreigner, Cheap Trick and Billy Joel, the Hit Men promise to deliver classic hits, such as “Don’t Stop Believin’ “ and “Eye in the Sky.”

End the night on a high note with karaoke at O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 17

The celebration continues with day two of Angry Erik Brewing’s 10th anniversary bash featuring Brian St. John at 1:15 p.m. and the Harrisons delivering their rock tunes at 5 p.m.

At 7 p.m., catch Blue Dreamers at McQ’s Pub for an evening of mesmerizing melodies to set the mood just right.

At Brick & Brew, Doze Funking Pitches will take the stage at 7 p.m. to get the crowd moving.

Those seeking a night of original acoustic music should head to Stew n’ Dolly’s Place, 46 Main St., Ogdensburg, at 8 p.m. to enjoy performances by Kyle Constantine, Neil Cleaverhoffer and Werner Foster.

For fans of the legendary band Rush, the Newton Theatre will host at 8 p.m. “Lotus Land - The American RUSH Tribute.” Known for its unparalleled performance, Lotus Land brings the essence of Rush to life on stage, captivating audiences with its authentic sound and spirited renditions of Rush’s iconic hits. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at skypac.org

Rounding off the night at 9 p.m. is Whiskey Crossing at O’Reilly’s Pub, serving up a blend of country and blues tunes.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Enjoy a laid-back afternoon starting at 2 p.m. with Dave & John Acoustic at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, or soak in the soulful sounds of Jeiris Cook as Angry Erik Brewing’s anniversary party continues at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Starting at 5 p.m., Sean Henry takes the stage at McQ’s Pub for his weekly performance, while Blue Arrow Farm hosts Action Park, part of Danny C’s Winter Wednesday Concert Series, promising an ‘80s-themed night of nostalgia.

Thursday, Feb. 22

Unleash your inner musician at the acoustic open mic night at Homestead Rest, 294 N Church Road, Sparta. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

Or groove to the tunes of the Cowboy and the Hippy at the Early American Tavern, 9 Main St., Sussex.

Enjoy a special ticketed event at Krogh’s at 9 p.m. featuring Chris Barron of the Spin Doctors. Opening the show is James Calleo performing solo material from his high-energy Americana band, Widely Grown. Barron will perform solo acoustic tunes with a few Spin Doctors classics; tickets start at $30 and may be purchased on Eventbrite.com

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com