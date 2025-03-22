Officials tour Route 80 sinkholes

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy, Gov. Phil Murphy and Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-7, visited the sinkholes on Route 80 on Saturday, March 22 to receive updates on the state Department of Transportation’s efforts to repair the affected areas.

All lanes on Route 80 in Wharton in Morris County are closed because of a new sinkhole.

“This is a critical issue that requires collaboration across all levels of government, and ensuring the safety of our residents remains our top priority,” Kean said.

“I hear every day from constituents whose commute times have doubled or tripled, from small-business owners who have faced significant disruptions, and from local elected officials who are worried about the accelerated wear on county and local roads due to a traffic volume they were never designed to handle.

“I will continue pushing for every available federal resource to fully restore I-80 as quickly as possible. I thank Secretary Duffy and Governor Murphy for visiting today and making this a priority - we must all work together to reopen I-80 as soon as possible.”

Duffy called the highway “a critical artery that impacts not just the local community but the entire region.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) “has brought in national experts in geotechnical engineering to help NJDOT identify the problem and safely reopen this road,” he said. “I want to thank Governor Murphy, Congressman Kean, NJDOT and local leaders for their partnership, and I look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Murphy said, “As we assess the impacts of this new sinkhole on I-80, we will continue to work around the clock so that New Jersey commuters and families can get their lives back on track.

“Two weeks ago, I declared a state of emergency in Morris County so the state could access federal funding to help us to repair this damage. We understand the significant disruption that this has caused and remind everyone that the safety of New Jerseyans continues to be our top priority.”

Earlier this month, Kean sent a letter to the Department of Transportation, urging action in response to a series of sinkholes that have significantly affected Route 80 in Wharton, causing major traffic delays throughout the community.

He also visited the sinkhole site with Murphy and local officials March 8.

In late December, a sinkhole developed along the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of Route 80, leading to a four-day closure for repairs.

In early February, another road closure on the eastbound lanes was necessary after a “depression” appeared in the middle of the road near the initial sinkhole site.

Subsequent investigations uncovered an even larger issue: a “void” beneath the eastbound lanes, further complicating repair efforts.

On Wednesday, March 19, a third sinkhole opened in the median, causing the closure of the westbound lanes.

A sinkhole also has opened on Route 287 in Parsippany, requiring closure of the two left lanes on the northbound highway.