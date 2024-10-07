Music for rock, jazz, country fans

Musicians will be performing at restaurants, theaters and during fall festivals on the farm this week.

Friday, Oct. 11

Friday night fun starts at 5 p.m. with DJ Kayla at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., where she’ll be spinning high-energy tracks to get the crowd moving.

Ciro Patti brings his signature sound to Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, for an intimate set at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., singer-songwriter Steve Coombs will play his rock, folk and bluegrass covers and originals at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

Back at Blue Arrow Farm, Crossfire Hurricane, New York’s premier Rolling Stones tribute band, performs at 7 p.m. Expect to hear hits from the ‘60s to today. Tickets are available online at bluearrowfarm.com

Also at 7 p.m., James Vilade brings his soulful tunes to Bell’s Mansion, 11 Main St., Sussex, while the HellHounds rock Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, with their signature boogie and blues-infused sound.

Flannel Forward will take the stage at 8 p.m. at Earthman Farms, 132 Drew Road, Sussex, rocking out with all your favorite grunge and alternative hits from the ‘90s and 2000s.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., presents “The Man In Black,” a highly acclaimed Johnny Cash tribute show starring Shawn Barker, starting at 8 p.m. Barker’s striking resemblance to Cash, both in looks and voice, has earned him rave reviews. His performance takes the audience on a journey through Cash’s life and legendary hits, such as “Ring of Fire,” “Folsom Prison Blues” and “I Walk the Line.”

Saturday, Oct. 12

Start your day with some relaxing acoustic tunes from Bard of the Hills at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

At noon, head over to Lentini Farms, 251 High St., Newton, for its Fall Festival, where DnA will perform, adding a soulful soundtrack to the harvest festivities.

John Stanley will be playing classic rock hits from the ‘60s to today at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, where Parachute Adams will take the stage, offering its unique blend of “TrOutlaw Country,” a mix of old and new country, folk, rock and original songs.

At Blue Arrow Farm, the Openers will get the crowd moving with a rocking good night of music, also starting at 6 p.m.

For fans of rock covers, DUG The Band returns to Skylands Craft Beer and Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, at 6:30 p.m.

Whiskey Crossing brings its boot-stomping country hits at 7 p.m. to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, playing all your favorite Nashville-inspired country songs from the ‘90s to today.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Country fans won’t want to miss Jake’s Rockin’ Country Band at 2 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm. Covering hits from modern country stars, such as Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert, as well as old-school legends, such as Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, this band delivers a high-energy show.

Brian St. John will be performing at 2:30 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, offering a dynamic setlist that spans rock from the ‘60s to today, plus blues, pop and more.

Monday, Oct. 14, Columbus Day

Keep the fall festivities going with a live performance by the Toll Collectors Trio at Lentini Farms, 251 High St. The trio’s lively tunes are perfect for an afternoon of harvest fun at the farm.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Danny C’s Concert Series & Hot Rod Cruise Night at Blue Arrow Farm kicks off at 4 p.m., featuring After Party. The night will have a Beetlejuice theme, complete with costumes! Dressing up is highly recommended for a night of nostalgic fun and Halloween vibes.

At 5 p.m., Sean Henry is back at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, bringing his signature acoustic sound.

Karaoke night, hosted by Ray Sikora, returns to the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 17

The Homestead Rest’s open mic night begins at 6 p.m., with sign-ups starting at 5:30 p.m. Bring your talents to the stage and enjoy a variety of performances from local musicians and entertainers.

At 6:30 p.m., Bill Ruddy will be performing at Krogh’s, playing acoustic hits from the ‘50s through today. With a repertoire of more than 300 songs, Ruddy creates a fun, interactive experience by taking requests and engaging with the audience throughout his set.

At 8 p.m., the John Scofield Trio will take the stage at the Newton Theatre. The legendary jazz guitarist, known for his work with Miles Davis and his extensive solo career, is touring with a new trio featuring Vicente Archer on bass and Bill Stewart on drums. Scofield’s intricate jazz compositions and improvisational mastery promise an unforgettable night for jazz enthusiasts. Tickets are available online at skypac.org

Music bingo returns at 8p.m. to O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton.

