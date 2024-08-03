x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Miss Lafayette is Queen of the Fair

Augusta /
| 03 Aug 2024 | 09:53
    <b>Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega, second from right, was crowned 2024 Queen of the Fair on Saturday, Aug. 3. From left are Miss Franklin Makayla Snyder, who won the People’s Choice award; Miss Newton Allison Iliff, second runner-up; and Miss Hardyston Kristen Silipena, first runner-up. (Photos by Sammie Finch)</b>
    Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega, second from right, was crowned 2024 Queen of the Fair on Saturday, Aug. 3. From left are Miss Franklin Makayla Snyder, who won the People’s Choice award; Miss Newton Allison Iliff, second runner-up; and Miss Hardyston Kristen Silipena, first runner-up. (Photos by Sammie Finch)
    <b>Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega, who was crowned 2024 Queen of the Fair, in front of her carriage.</b>
    Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega, who was crowned 2024 Queen of the Fair, in front of her carriage.
    <b>Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega, right, 2024 Queen of the Fair, with, from left, Miss Franklin Makayla Snyder, who won the People’s Choice award; Miss Newton Allison Iliff, second runner-up; and Miss Hardyston Kristen Silipena, first runner-up.</b>
    Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega, right, 2024 Queen of the Fair, with, from left, Miss Franklin Makayla Snyder, who won the People’s Choice award; Miss Newton Allison Iliff, second runner-up; and Miss Hardyston Kristen Silipena, first runner-up.
    <b>Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega, second from right, was crowned 2024 Queen of the Fair on Saturday, Aug. 3. From left are Miss Franklin Makayla Snyder, who won the People’s Choice award; Miss Newton Allison Iliff, second runner-up; and Miss Hardyston Kristen Silipena, first runner-up. (Photos by Sammie Finch)</b>
    Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega, second from right, was crowned 2024 Queen of the Fair on Saturday, Aug. 3. From left are Miss Franklin Makayla Snyder, who won the People’s Choice award; Miss Newton Allison Iliff, second runner-up; and Miss Hardyston Kristen Silipena, first runner-up. (Photos by Sammie Finch)
    <b>Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega, right, 2024 Queen of the Fair, with, from left, Miss Franklin Makayla Snyder, who won the People’s Choice award; Miss Newton Allison Iliff, second runner-up; and Miss Hardyston Kristen Silipena, first runner-up.</b>
    Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega, right, 2024 Queen of the Fair, with, from left, Miss Franklin Makayla Snyder, who won the People’s Choice award; Miss Newton Allison Iliff, second runner-up; and Miss Hardyston Kristen Silipena, first runner-up.
    <b>All 18 contestants in the 2004 Queen of the Fair contest Saturday, Aug. 3 at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm &amp; Horse Show. </b>
    All 18 contestants in the 2004 Queen of the Fair contest Saturday, Aug. 3 at the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show.

Miss Lafayette Chaya Ortega was chosen Queen of the Fair 2024 on Saturday, Aug. 3 during the second evening of the New Jersey State Fair-Sussex County Farm & Horse Show.

The first runner-up was Miss Hardyston Kristen Silipena and the second runner-up was Miss Newton Allison Iliff.

Miss Franklin Makayla Snyder won the People’s Choice award.

Ortega, who attends Tufts University, graduated fourth in her class from High Point Regional High School.

She plans to attend law school, with a possible master’s degree abroad. She hopes to practice law and/or diplomacy.

Silipena, who was president of her class at the Academy for Environmental Science, is an avid swimmer.

After high school, she plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a degree in speech language pathology. She also wants to continued swimming in college.

Iliff graduated from Newton High School and attends Sussex County Community College. She plans to become an American Sign Language interpreter.

Snyder is a dancer and student at Sussex County Community College (SCCC). She graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

After two years at SCCC, she plans to attend Montclair State University, pursuing a major in business administration with a concentration in real estate.