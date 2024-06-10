Home
Photos: Hardyston Pageant 2024
maria kovic
Hardyston
/
| 10 Jun 2024 | 06:42
HP1 Hardyston Township Councilman Stanley Kula interviews contestants for Junior Miss Hardyston during the pageant Friday, June 7 at the municipal building. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
HP2 Kristen Donohue Silipena, 17, is crowded Miss Hardyston 2024. She is a junior at the Academy for Environmental Science at Jefferson Township High School.
HP3 Hailey Phillips, 15, is Teen Miss Hardyston. She is a freshman at Wallkill Valley Regional High School.
HP4 Gina Campa, 9, is named Junior Miss Hardyston. She is in third grade at Hardyston Elementary School.
HP5 Jocelyn Balagtas, 6, is crowned Little Miss Hardyston. Behind her is Miss Hardyston 2023 Kayla Van Ginneken. Jocelyn is in kindergarten at Hardyston Elementary School.
HP6 Miss Hardyston 2023 Kayla Van Ginneken sets the crown on the head of Little Mister Hardyston Ryan Camarena, 5. He is in prekindergarten at Hardyston Elementary School.
Hardyston Township Councilman Stanley Kula interviews contestants for Junior Miss Hardyston.
