InSite Health has opened its doors in Andover Township, expanding mental health services in Sussex County.

The practice held a grand opening March 15 at 33 Newton-Sparta Road, Suite 3.

InSite Health was awarded $300,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds by the Sussex County Board of County Commissioners in a competitive bidding process in July 2023.

It used the money for the facility as well as to hire staff, said Christine Florio, administrator of the county Department of Health and Human Services.

At the opening, Florio said, “I want to acknowledge that not only did our commissioners recognize the critical need to increase mental health care in Sussex County, especially after the pandemic, but they were committed to act on it.”

Jill Space, director of the commissioners board, said, “Mental health services have historically been challenging to access in Sussex County. A majority of the countywide Health and Human Services Needs Assessments have identified a lack of mental health services as one of the top priorities of our residents.”

InSite Health offered telehealth mental health services before opening the physical location. Now it will offer in-person and telehealth services.

InSite Health is a comprehensive psychiatric care provider for children, adolescents and adults. It specializes in psychiatric evaluations, medication management, psychotherapy and more.

It accepts Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance.

The practice also works with hundreds of schools throughout New Jersey and dozens of community partners, such as primary care groups and hospital systems.

Assemblywoman Dawn Fantasia, R-24, said, “By embracing InSite Health, we can bridge the gap between our rural community and mental health services. But welcoming InSite Health isn’t just embracing this new technology. It’s also about honoring the mindset and recognizing that mental health is just as important as traditional physical health. Everyone deserves access to the care they need to thrive.”

For information about InSite Health, call 862-273-3911, send email to sussex@insitehealth.net or go online to https://insitehealth.net