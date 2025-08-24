Lord’s Auction on Saturday at church

The 78th annual Lord’s Auction will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30 at Tranquility United Methodist Church, at the corner of Kennedy Road and Route 517, Green Township.

Proceeds will go toward renovation of the 222-year-old church and steeple reconstruction.

Among the items to be auctioned during the day are plants, baked goods, jelly, handmade woodwork items, original artwork, canned goods, fresh local produce and hand-painted items.

The auction will be inside the church’s Community House.

Food, drink and ice cream will be available for purchase.

The event is rain or shine.

For information, go online to tranquilityumc.org