Live music: Soundtrack for end of summer

Friday, Aug. 29

Nina Peterson performs at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

Barry McArdle takes the stage at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at the same time.

The Marshall Law Band brings its funk, rock and high-energy grooves at 6:30 p.m. to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage.

Country fans may head to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, for the Geuther Girls at 7 p.m.

Blues lovers won’t want to miss Skyla Burrell at Dykstra Park, 4 Mohawk Ave., for the last in the Sparta Arts free summer concert series. Known for her hard-driving, house-rocking blues, Burrell delivers originals that pack a punch.

Jon Lepre returns to Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., at 8 p.m., bringing smooth acoustic sounds and a crowd-pleasing mix of classics and soulful favorites.

Also at 8 p.m., Tonto & the Guy light up Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, with a signature blend of soulful vocals, guitar, percussion and genre-spanning covers.

O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton hosts a 9 p.m. karaoke night for those looking to take the mic themselves.

Saturday, Aug. 30

Richard Meier performs at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

At Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, it’s an all-day Shakedown-inspired celebration with music, vendors, food and drinks. From 2 to 5 p.m., the Brian St. John Trio plays its Grateful Dead-inspired style, followed by Diamond Eye Jack, a top-notch Dead cover band, from 7 to 10 p.m. Local artisans will be selling tie-dye, jewelry, stained glass and more starting at 1 p.m., with food from the Angry Chouriço Portuguese BBQ and desserts from Campagnola Baking Co.

The PS Xperiment plays at Lafayette House at 6 p.m.

Rich Ortiz entertains the crowd at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape at the same time.

At 6:30 p.m., Cross Island Sound brings its upbeat duo energy to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden.

Dan Ramos performs at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew.

Sunday, Aug. 31

Bronwen Fair takes the stage with soulful folk and country tunes at 2:30 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

Dylan Little performs an acoustic set at 3 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden.

Wednesday, Sept. 3

Doors open at 4 p.m. at Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., pairing classic cars with live entertainment.

Ray Sikora’s karaoke night kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church St., Sparta, where the crowd takes center stage for a fun night of singing.

Thursday, Sept. 4

Felix and the Cats bring a nostalgic evening of classic tunes to Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Jeiris Cook returns to Krogh’s, delivering soul music for the grown and sophisticated. Known for heartfelt songs, such as “Dreams,” “Date Night” and “Drunk,” as well as his collaborative Vern Miller project, Cook’s smooth, emotive style makes for a perfect night out.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com