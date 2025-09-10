Live music: Red Hot Chilli Pipers at Newton Theatre

Friday, Sept. 12

The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, welcomes Ciro Patti at 6 p.m. for a solo set.

Roxon keeps the night buzzing at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, with its high-energy show at 7 p.m.

Wind Up Monkey, a cover band that spans everything from classic rock and country to pop, party dance hits and hip-hop, performs at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, also at 7 p.m.

Local favorite Brian St. John performs at 8 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

Frank Porcelli serves up smooth vocals and acoustic classics at 8 p.m. at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, lights up at the same time with Songbird, a pop singer-songwriter from Brick whose Nashville-crafted tracks draw comparisons to Sara Bareilles, Adele and Lana Del Rey.

O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, opens the floor at 9 p.m. for karaoke, inviting guests to step into the spotlight.

Saturday, Sept. 13

Jake Roggenkamp delivers his signature acoustic style beginning at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

Lafayette House brings back Maribyrd for a 6 p.m. set.

Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden hosts One Size Fits All with a wide-ranging catalog of cover favorites at 6:30 p.m. .

At 7 p.m., the music spreads out across several spots: McQ’s Pub welcomes Steve Coombs for a solo acoustic performance; Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, showcases the always-energetic rock duo the Harrisons; and Brick & Brew fills the room with classic rock staples courtesy of Vinyl Tap.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, a nine-piece band known for its electrifying fusion of rock anthems and traditional Scottish bagpipes, plays at 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. Tickets for this award-winning act that has wowed crowds across the globe may be purchased online at skypac.org

O’Reilly’s Pub keeps the momentum going with the Living Dogs, a New Jersey rock ‘n’ roll band taking the stage at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14

Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., hosts an all-day celebration starting at noon to bid farewell to Bobby Lamanna of the Openers, who is leaving the band. Gates open at 11 a.m., with pizza, a full bar, and a stacked lineup of live music from the Openers, Matt Hayward Band, Felix and the Cats, Evolution, Driving Kim Crazy, and Yesterday’s Gone.

Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden offers a laid-back alternative at 3 p.m. with Brian McLoughlin performing a relaxed afternoon set.

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Blue Arrow Farm brings back its Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series, hosted by Danny C and featuring Hurley Mountain Highway, a quartet specializing in feel-good pop rock from the ’60s, ’70s and beyond. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the band plays at 6 p.m.

O’Reilly’s Pub gets the evening rolling at 6:30 p.m. with Brian St. John on the patio for Wing Night.

The Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, hosts karaoke night starting at 6:30 p.m.

Country headliner Easton Corbin brings his neotraditional sound to the Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. His No. 1 singles, such as “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It,” have cemented him as one of modern country’s most consistent voices.

Thursday, Sept. 18

Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm at 6 p.m. with another lively set.

Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N. Village Blvd., Sparta, hosts Scott Ringle as part of its Sunset Thursdays series, also at 6 p.m.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s, Maribyrd performs an intimate three-hour solo set, blending indie-folk sounds with acoustic guitar, mandolin, bass and her soulful vocals.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com