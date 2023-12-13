x
Hear your favorites live or on vinyl

SUSSEX COUNTY. Grammy-winning icon Crystal Gayle brings her ‘Crystal Christmas’ to the Newton Theatre on Friday.

Sussex County /
| 13 Dec 2023 | 04:12
    Mixtape Meltdown will play Saturday at Brick & Brew in Franklin. (Photo courtesy of Mixtape Meltdown)
    Maribyrd will perform Saturday night at the Lafayette House. She also will be at Krogh’s in Sparta on Thursday, Dec. 21. (Photo by Stefani M.C. Janelli)

With the holiday season in full swing, celebrate with these musical festivities across Sussex County.

Friday, Dec. 15

DnA takes the stage at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m., promising an evening of lively pop tunes.

Or head to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at 6 p.m. to catch Mark Coulter rocking the stage.

The soulful Josie Webb Duo visits Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, ensuring an evening filled with heartwarming melodies starting at 6:30 p.m.

To experience the dynamic duo of One Night Only, visit Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., starting at 7 p.m.

Blues rock enthusiasts will not want to miss the Cigar Box Stompers at 7 p.m. at the Stanhope House, 45 Main St., for a night filled with soulful rhythms.

Vinyl lovers unite! Join Paul Derin at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, for Booze and Grooves, a night of spinning vinyl at 7 p.m.

The Brian St. John Trio will deliver a captivating performance starting at 8 p.m. at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin.

To get in the holiday spirit, join Grammy-winning icon Crystal Gayle as she takes the stage at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., for her “Crystal Christmas.” Tickets to this magical show start at $49 and may be purchased online at skypac.org

Cap off the night at O’Reilly’s Pub, 271 Spring St., Newton, with a fun-filled karaoke session at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Kick back and enjoy Rich Ortiz’s acoustic rock selections at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

Then head to the Lafayette House at 6 p.m. to catch Maribyrd, a local favorite, promising an evening of soulful acoustic tunes.

At 6:30 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, catch DUG the Band’s rocking cover trio.

Also starting at 6:30 p.m., John-Pierrre Conques will perform at the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon.

If you’re looking for more bluesy tunes, Billy Hector and the Midnite Horns promise an electrifying performance at the Stanhope House, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

To hear the power rock trio Cold Sweat, visit Milk Street Distillery at 7 p.m. and enjoy a night of melodic guitar solos.

At 7 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, enjoy the Christmas light show accompanied by the lively tunes of Wonderloaf.

Or rock out with the Foster Children at McQ’s Pub, also starting at 7 p.m.

Transport yourself through the decades with covers by Mike & Krissie at 8 p.m. at Hef’s Hut, 414 County Road 517, Vernon, while local legends From Good Homes take the stage at the Newton Theatre at 8 p.m.

Experience the Mixtape Meltdown starting at 8 p.m. at Brick & Brew, and end the night at O’Reilly’s Pub with the Evolution Duo’s classic rock favorites at 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Close out the weekend with an afternoon at Angry Erik Brewing enjoying a performance by rock duo the Harrisons starting at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Don’t miss the only appearance by the No. 1 Brian Setzer & the Stray Cats tribute band at Blue Arrow Farm’s “Rock This Town Orchestra Christmas Spectacular,” starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20, and seating is limited. Tickets are available in advance by calling 973-809-3649 or on Wednesday nights at Blue Arrow.

Or stop by McQ’s for Sean Henry’s weekly showcase at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Kicking off at 6 p.m., participate or enjoy the weekly acoustic open mic night at Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m.

Join Maribyrd and a guest musician at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s for a holiday-themed performance filled with acoustic guitar, bass and soulful singing.

For a unique musical experience, join John “JP” Pabst of PS Xperiment for an “Anything Goes” night at Brick & Brew, featuring an open mic, karaoke and a solo acoustic performance.

Send information to Stef at themicnj@gmail.com