Girl Scouts offer shipping promotion

Girl Scouts of Northern New Jersey (GSNNJ), the leadership development organization for girls in Bergen, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, and northern Warren counties, announced a special shipping promotion for the final two weeks of the Girl Scout cookie season.

Running through Sunday, April 30, a promotion of $5 off shipping of any order of six packages or more will be available for customers who place orders through a Girl Scout’s or troop’s online digital cookie shop.

Customers may stock up on some of their favorite Girl Scout cookies, including Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups and Toffee-tastics.

Cookies also are available for purchase in the community at several Girl Scout Cookie Booths throughout the next couple weeks.

To find a cookie booth near you, go online to www.girlscoutcookies.org