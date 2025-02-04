Escape on a cloud of music

Friday, Feb. 7

Forever After Band brings its signature mix to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, at 6:30 p.m.

Gerry Arias takes the stage at 7 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, showcasing his raw, soulful sound.

Brianna Peterson performs at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at the same time.

Also at 7 p.m., Uncle Shoehorn’s Grateful Dead Invitational transforms Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., into Orange County’s premier jam night. Hosted in the Upper Barn, this special event features two sets of live Grateful Dead music, a buffet dinner, a cash bar, and artisan vending in the Don Oriolo Art Gallery. Special guest jammers Joe Biglin (This Old Engine) and Geoff Doubleday (One Eyed Jack) will add to the magic. Tickets may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

Trevor O’Connor, a singer-songwriter and guitarist with deep New Jersey and Austin roots, takes the stage at 8 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant and Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta. As the frontman of Dr. Scientist and Bag Lady, O’Connor’s music blends raw emotion with sharp lyricism.

To wrap up the night, O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, hosts a lively karaoke night at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Edric performs at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton. His fusion of blues, jazz and funk sets the stage for a groovy afternoon.

The Blue Dreamers bring their dynamic sound to McQ’s Pub at 6 p.m.

Tim VG delivers a country-infused set at the Lafayette House at the same time.

The Hitsmen will bring the greatest rock ‘n’ roll hits to life at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, at 7 p.m.

Trio DUG the Band returns to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden at 7:30 p.m. for a rock-driven set.

Kevin Sullivan takes the stage at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s for an electrifying performance.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Dylan Little performs at 2 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden. His soulful voice and acoustic melodies provide the perfect soundtrack for a relaxing afternoon.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Enjoy midweek entertainment starting at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, where Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series launches with a special Valentine’s Kickoff Bash featuring Carnaby Street. Celebrating the British Invasion of the ’60s and ’70s, guests are encouraged to dress in their best ’60s and ’70s rocker outfits and immerse themselves in the era’s legendary sounds.

At 6:30 p.m., Ray Sikora hosts a fun-filled karaoke night at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, where guests can take the mic and belt out their favorite tunes.

Thursday, Feb. 13

The Homestead Rest hosts Katy Gerhold’s acoustic open mic night at 6 p.m. Aspiring musicians may sign up to take the stage at 5:30 p.m.

Rich Casella performs at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s. A seasoned multi-instrumentalist and composer, he has played more than 1,000 shows in the Northeast and holds residencies on New York’s famed Bleecker Street. His intricate fingerpicking and masterful looping technique make for a captivating solo performance.

