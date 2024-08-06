Commissioners delay warehouse vote

The Sussex County Board of County Commissioners tabled a vote on an amendment to the Sussex County Wastewater Management Plan to include 33 Demarest Road in Sparta at its July 24 meeting.

Jill Space, director of the board, said she wanted an attorney to appear before the board to answer questions.

Diamond Chip Realty has proposed building two warehouses at that location. Its application is under review by the Sparta Planning Board.

Commissioner William Hayden said he is a “hard no” on the warehouse project.

“I think it would bring too much traffic. I think it would drop property values. ... And 80 percent of the people in that town don’t want it as far as I know.”

The commissioners did approve an amendment to the county Wastewater Management Plan for Abbey Sigma, also know as the St. Paul’s Abbey Redevelopment, in Andover Township.

Hayden recall effort

During public comments, Gail Just-Cornelius said the Sussex County Republican Committee has started a petition to recall Hayden.

“This action comes in response to a serious allegation of stolen valor associated with Commissioner Hayden which has led to significant loss of trust and confidence within our party and the broader community,” she said, reading a statement from the committee.

”The integrity and honor of our elected officials are paramount, and we believe this recall effort is necessary to uphold these values.”

Officials earlier urged Hayden to resign after he was accused of lying about serving in the military.

Chris Carney, the board’s deputy director, reported that the county Department of Public Works assisted with emergency cleanup and road closures after a storm July 16. “Many of the (downed) trees were entangled in high-voltage lines, complicating the response.”

Frankford, Wantage and Vernon were the hardest-hit areas, he said. All county roads were reopened by the afternoon of July 18.

Space said the board is still seeking a person to join the Sussex County Technical School Board of Education. Applicants may send their resumes by email to cmarks@sussex.nj.us

Sussex Tech is expected to have 766 students enrolled this fall.

County Administrator Ron Tappan said the steps to the county administration building in Newton are being improved for safety reasons.

A new audio-visual system is being installed in the commissioners meeting room. The installation should be finished by the Aug. 21 meeting.

Weekend Bag Program

Commissioner Earl Schick read a proclamation praising Isobel, Olivia and Magdalen Costello for their work with the Weekend Bag Program.

The nonprofit organization provides food and hygiene items to more than 200 students at 21 schools each week during the school year. It has provided a total of more than 160,000 food items and more than 38,000 bags.

The Weekend Bag Program was created in 2016 after Isobel realized that students in her school struggled with food and hygiene insecurity. Her sisters continued the program after she went to college.

Schick said he attended a meeting of the board at Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center. The Newton-based nonprofit has received a grant of $135,000 and is working on its reaccreditation. ”What they do is amazing,” he said.

He also reported on the meeting of the Sussex County Community College (SCCC) board of trustees. Revenue has increased for the second year in a row and the fall enrollment number is ahead of schedule, he said.

Commissioner Jack DeGroot said the county Agriculture Development Board is updating the farmland preservation plan.

Hudson Farm will have an intern from SCCC for the fall semester, and another student is interested for the spring, DeGroot said.

Sussex County History Day will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 on the Green in Newton, he said.