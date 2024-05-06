Boys golf team wins 12 in a row

Junior John Elko carded a match-low 37 - just two over par - to help pace the High Point boys golf team to its 12th straight victory, a 163-168 decision over Newton on Thursday, May 2 at the Newton Country Club.

High Point, now 13-2, also was led by Ty Woods (38), Carson Citro (40), Thomas Krawec (48), Jacob Dippel (48) and Conner Hemmer (50).

High Point is scheduled to take part in the 13th annual Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Wednesday, May 8 at Architects Golf Club in Phillipsburg.

The Wildcats finished fourth a year ago, led by Woods and Dippel.

Here’s how other High Point teams fared last week:

Softball

Mikayla Conklin was 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run; Abby Macfie went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run; and Karli Matthews was 2-for-3 with a double and a run to pace High Point to a 7-0 victory over Sparta there May 2.

Grace Meyers pitched a six-hitter with nine strikeouts and three walks as High Point won its fifth straight game.

High Point is seeded second for the H/W/S Tournament and is scheduled to play host to 10th-seeded Phillipsburg in the quarterfinal round May 8.

Baseball

The Wildcats, seeded third, powered to a 19-3 victory over 15th-seeded North Warren in the quarterfinal round of the H/W/S Tournament on Saturday, May 4.

They are scheduled to play host to sixth-seeded Phillipsburg in a tri-county quarterfinal May 8.

On May 2, High Point (13-4) earned a 10-0 five-inning victory over Lenape Valley in Stanhope.

Reed Peterson went 2-for-4 with three RBI; Matt Sabato was 3-for-3 with a triple and three runs; Austin Mitchell was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs; and Erik Wiley singled in a run and scored twice.

Peterson struck out five and walked one and allowed just one hit in totaling 47 pitches.

Boys lacrosse

Brian Gruber totaled five goals and an assist; Alex Sonvico scored four times; Ethan Munoz collected two goals and an assist; Dan Cunha had a goal and an assist; and Jaden Cali and John Carambatos each added a goal as High Point outlasted Hackettstown, 14-13, on May 2 at home.

High Point (3-9) is scheduled to play at Morris Catholic at 4 p.m. Friday, May 10.

Girls lacrosse

Isabelle Fancera totaled five goals and two assists; Madison Tallamy added four goals and an assist; Lindsey VanOrden had two goals and an assist; Ashley Boffa had a goal and an assist; and Paige Farber also scored to lead High Point to a 13-7 victory over Newark East Side there April 30.

Tallamy now leads High Point (3-6) in scoring with 19 goals and one assist.

Boys tennis

High Point improved to 4-3 with a 4-1 decision over Vernon at home May 1.

Nohlan Wehrli (second singles), Zach Sprung (third singles), Leo Castillo and Sam Faillace (first doubles) and Carter Van Stone and Devin Rosser (second doubles) all won in straight sets.