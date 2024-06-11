Blues are on musical menu

Mark your calendars for another packed week of music, including special Father’s Day performances.

Friday, June 14

The Shea Band performs at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, and Mark Coulter brings the tunes to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at the same time.

Jared Jones, an acoustic guitarist from Boonton, will take the stage at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m., offering a diverse range of cover music from the ’50s to today.

James Vilade brings acoustic sounds to Bell’s Mansion, 11 Main St., Stanhope, starting at 7 p.m., while John Nutile performs an unplugged set at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, at the same time.

The North Jersey Blues Society Showcase Series Double Bill featuring Greg Piccolo and Dean Shot will begin at 7 p.m. at the Stanhope House, 45 Main St. Piccolo, a former member of Roomful of Blues, is renowned for his “fat” tenor sax sound and has had a prolific career, while Shot, an authentic blues artist from West Orange, has played alongside numerous blues legends. Tickets are $25.

K Diggy will play funk rock, jazz and blues at 7 p.m. at Earthman Farm’s Barn Basement, 132 Drew Road, Sussex, and Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., presents Psycho Circus: KISS Tribute at the same time. This KISS tribute band offers a high-energy rock ‘n’ roll experience complete with full costumes and makeup, followed by a solo performance by Don Oriolo and a meet-and-greet with Psycho Circus. Tickets may be purchased online at bluearrowfarm.com

For those in the mood to sing, O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, offers karaoke at 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Gabby Toledo, a soul-influenced pop performer known for her passionate vocals and effortless riffs, will entertain shoppers starting at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

John Cain brings acoustic rock, pop and country melodies to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, at 4 p.m.

Josie Webb returns to the Lafayette House at 6 p.m. for a soulful performance.

At 7 p.m., the Punchbowl, a Sussex County-based rock band known for high-energy originals and covers, reunites for a special performance at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville.

Simultaneously, the rocking duo Almost Autumn, covering classic rock, blues and country, will perform at McQ’s Pub, and the high-energy cover band Little Nikki & Mr. Philthy will play all your favorite songs at Brick & Brew.

The Pink Floyd Project returns to the Stanhope House, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill will feature an acoustic set by the father-daughter duo Jay Mac & Billy Mac at 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

On Father’s Day, Sussex County has several live music events to enjoy.

Starting at 1 p.m., Erik Hein will perform alt-rock jams at the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong.

For some upbeat favorites, head to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, where Dave & John Acoustic will be playing at 2 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., Rich Ortiz will bring classic and soft rock from the ’60s to the ’90s to Angry Erik Brewing for a special Father’s Day performance.

Tuesday, June 18

Head to O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill for music on the patio, where Brian St. John will be bringing the tunes for you to unwind starting at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 19

Starting at 4 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm hosts another Hot Rod Cruise Night & Summer Concert Series with Danny C, featuring Carnaby Street playing hits from the Beatles, Rolling Stones and more.

Sean Henry returns to McQ’s Pub at 5 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m., Ray Sikora will host karaoke night at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta.

Shane Casey provides acoustic tunes at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill starting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, June 20

The Homestead Rest will host an open mic night at 6 p.m. with sign-ups beginning at 5:30 p.m., and McQ’s Pub offers an open mic night hosted by Rich Ortiz at the same time.

Dan Merriman will perform at 6:30 p.m. at the Early American Tavern, 9 Main St., Sussex, and Sean Ryan will entertain at Krogh’s with his acoustic rock songs influenced by artists, such as the Beatles, David Bowie, U2 and Wilco, at the same time.

The Lost Ryders of the Wawayanda acoustic duo will perform at the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing, Vernon, at 7 p.m.

The Stanhope House welcomes Boston-based acid blues band Bees Deluxe and New York Hall of Blues Famer Peter Veteska & Blues Train at 7 p.m. Bees Deluxe, known for its unique blend of blues, jazz, rock, funk and soul, will perform its modern blues sound with influences from legendary artists. Tickets may be purchased online at stanhopehousenj.com

Kick back and enjoy a game of music bingo at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill starting at 8 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com