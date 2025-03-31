Acoustic sets on stages this week

Friday, April 4

John Murphy performs a solo set at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

John Pabst brings his acoustic tunes to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at 7 p.m.

Soul singer-songwriter Jeiris Cook takes the stage at 8 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta. Known for his smooth vocals and heartfelt storytelling, Cook delivers a three-hour set fusing soul, R&B and contemporary influences.

If you’re looking for something interactive, head to O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, for karaoke starting at 9 p.m. You can take the mic and become the star of the night.

Saturday, April 5

Brian McLaughlin performs at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, delivering an acoustic rock and folk set.

At 6 p.m., Sue Polcer takes over at the Lafayette House with her signature sound.

Gerry Arias brings his eclectic style to McQ’s Pub at 7 p.m.

And the Retrocasters take the stage at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, with a setlist spanning rock, blues, soul, country and reggae, also at 7 p.m.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., hosts Grunge Fest, featuring two powerful tribute acts, at 8 p.m. The Ledbetters capture the raw energy of Pearl Jam’s deep catalog, while Superunknown delivers an electrifying homage to the late Chris Cornell, covering Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog. Tickets for this night of nostalgia and high-energy performances may be purchased online at skypac.org

Sunday, April 6

Mike Hertz plays an acoustic rock and folk set at 2:30 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing.

Tuesday, April 8

O’Reilly’s invites vinyl lovers to bring their records or enjoy selections from the house collection for Vinyl Night at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, April 9

Danny C hosts a mystery night for his weekly concert series, presenting “A Big Surprise” at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y.

Ray Sikora hosts karaoke at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m., offering residents another chance to step into the spotlight.

Thursday, April 10

An acoustic open mic night at the Homestead Rest starts at 6 p.m., with sign-ups beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia-based jazz-funk guitarist Dirk Quinn brings his signature improvisational style to Krogh’s at 6:30 p.m.

At 8 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, the Fixx, pioneers of the MTV era with such hits as “One Thing Leads to Another” and “Red Skies,” share the stage with singer-songwriter Jill Sobule, whose sharp storytelling and alternative rock anthems have made her a trailblazer in the industry.

Also at 8 p.m., O’Reilly’s offers music bingo, combining classic hits with a fun twist on the traditional game.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com