125th Harvest Home Dinner will be Tuesday

The Beemerville Presbyterian Church’s Harvest Home Dinner will mark its 125th year on Tuesday, July 22.

It was first mentioned in the church’s Session Minutes in 1900, when the Rev. Joseph Dixon called for the congregation to come together to celebrate the harvest in fellowship.

The traditional family-style dinner will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Beemerville Firehouse, 227 Route 519, Wantage.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. They may be purchased from members of the congregation, at Space Farms and at the door.

Dine in or take out. Parking is free.

All proceeds benefit the church. All are welcome.

For information or reservations, call the church at 973-875-6760.