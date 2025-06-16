Welcome summer with live music

Friday, June 20

John Murphy brings a solo set to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, starting at 6 p.m.

Chris Donnelly plays acoustic selections at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, also at 6 p.m.

For fans of upbeat grooves, DUG the Band delivers its energetic sound at 7 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage.

Static Quo serves up rock ‘n’ roll covers at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, also at 7 p.m.

Just Some Dudes keeps the good times rolling with its mix of feel-good hits at 8 p.m. at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

Marc Rizzo, former guitarist of Soulfly and Ill Niño, takes the floor with a fiery solo instrumental set blending jazz-rock and metal influences starting at 8 p.m. at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta.

O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, hosts karaoke at 9 p.m.

The Brian St. John Band rocks out the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong, also starting at 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 21

Bard of the Hills plays folk-inspired tunes starting at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

At 1 p.m., Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, launches its first Sunshine Fest with food, vendors, a scavenger hunt and a full day of live music. Black Radish Trio plays from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by Campfire Jukebox lighting up the evening from 7 to 10 p.m.

Sue Polcer performs a mix of keyboard rock, pop and country at 4 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

Erika Sherger brings her indie Americana stylings to the Lafayette House at 6 p.m.

Brick & Brew welcomes Big Dawg Music for a night of crowd-pleasing covers at 7 p.m.

The Treblemakers take the stage at McQ’s Pub at the same time.

Celtic powerhouse Gaelic Storm brings its high-energy, genre-bending performance to the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. The band is celebrating two decades of global touring and Billboard-charting success. Tickets are available online at skypac.org

Catch Rene Avila at O’Reilly’s Pub at 9 p.m. or the Full 9 at the Beacon, delivering a wild ride of hits across four decades, at the same time.

Sunday, June 22

At 2 p.m., the Highland Lakes Clubhouse, 2240 Lakeside Drive West, hosts Concert for a Cause featuring its own Mardee Reed-Ulmer and flutist Susan Graham. Proceeds benefit the Goodwill Community Outreach Fund.

Jeris Cook blends soul, R&B, folk and blues for a laid-back afternoon set at 2:30 p.m. at Angry Erik Brewing.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jorma Kaukonen performs at 7 p.m. at the Newton Theatre, joined by guitarist John Hurlbut. From his Jefferson Airplane roots to his Hot Tuna legacy, Kaukonen’s storytelling and signature guitar work continue to captivate generations of music lovers.

Wednesday, June 25

Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Ave., Pine Island, N.Y., launches its Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series at 4 p.m. with Vinyl Tap, delivering high-energy hits from the ’80s and ’90s.

At 6:30 p.m., take your turn in the spotlight during karaoke night hosted by Ray Sikora at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta.

Thursday, June 26

The Homestead Rest’s Acoustic Open Mic begins at 6 p.m. with sign-ups at 5:30 p.m.

Felix and the Cats return for another night of musical fun at 6 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm.

Chris Donnelly performs a singer-songwriter set at Krogh’s starting at 6:30 p.m.

