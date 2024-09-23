Vernon goes country this weekend

Mountain Creek hosts a two-day Country Music Fest this weekend, and Taylor Swift fans are welcome to sing along during two shows Saturday at the Newton Theatre. Plus, here’s your chance to be in a music video.

Friday, Sept. 27

Brian McLoughlin brings his acoustic sound to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m. while Barry McArdle will be performing his set at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, at the same time.

Sparta’s own Eric Curley takes the stage at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m. Known for his performances alongside Warren County blues rocker Joe Cirotti of Only Living Boy, Curley is stepping out solo with an intimate acoustic set.

For those in the mood for classic rock, Evolution hits the stage at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, with a high-energy setlist packed with hits by AC/DC, Aerosmith, Def Leppard and more.

Music and fun mix with music bingo at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, also starting at 7 p.m.

If you’re looking to keep the energy high, Sick Star Nation will deliver an electrifying cover set at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., beginning at 8 p.m.

For a truly special interactive experience, head to Earthman Farms, 132 Drew Road, Sussex, where the band Mythology will perform from 8 to 9 p.m. and will be filming a music video from 9 to 11 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to stick around and participate in the video. No acting experience needed.

Saturday, Sept. 28

Start your morning at 10 a.m. with soulful songs by Jeiris Cook at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave.

The two-day Country Music Fest kicks off at Mountain Creek, 200 Route 94, Vernon, at 2 p.m., featuring live music, sky rides, lawn games, a petting zoo, inflatables and more. Stephanie Ryann brings her country tunes to the fest at 3 p.m. and Sam Stinson takes the stage at 5 p.m. Ryan Coleman follows at 7 p.m.

Also at 3 and 7 p.m., “Let’s Sing Taylor,” an interactive live tribute to Taylor Swift, takes over the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. Swifties may sing along to their favorite hits in a lively, communal experience. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

At 4 p.m., Erika Sherger plays at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, offering a laid-back vibe to enjoy with your brews.

For a more intimate setting, enjoy dinner with live music by Nina Peterson at 6 p.m. at the Lafayette House.

The Brian St. John Band goes fully electric at 7 p.m. at Milk Street Distillery, delivering a unique jam session.

At the same time, Almost Autumn performs at McQ’s Pub and the Side Cars Band rocks Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., with its tribute to the Cars and ‘80s synth pop.

At 8 p.m., Peace Farmers offer an uplifting, multi-instrumental performance at Earthman Farms, featuring live looping and sing-alongs for a soul-stirring experience.

Sunday, Sept. 29

Rock ‘n’ roll powerhouse Raw Deal performs from noon to 3 p.m. as part of Music in the Park at Lafayette Park, 115 Route 15.

The Country Music Fest continues at 2 p.m. at Mountain Creek with plenty of activities and performances. Whiskey Crossing performs at 3 p.m., followed by Triple Rail Turn at 5 p.m. and Matt Freedman & the Herd at 7 p.m.

At 2:30 p.m., Sue Polcer brings her piano-driven pop, rock and alternative tunes to Angry Erik Brewing.

Head to the Stanhope House, 45 Main St., where Grainne Duffy, an acclaimed Irish guitarist, singer and songwriter, will deliver a powerful performance at 7 p.m. With influences from Memphis blues and her Celtic roots, Duffy has wowed audiences at festivals like Glastonbury and Woodford Folk Festival. She’ll be showcasing songs from her latest album, “Voodoo Blues,” which earned top 10 spots on international charts. The show is part of the North Jersey Blues Society Showcase Series.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night and Concert Series continues with a performance by the rocking group One Size Fits All at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm. The farm also will be kicking off the first night of its Fall Wrap-Up Carnival.

Sean Henry returns for another Wednesday performance at 5 p.m. McQ’s Pub.

At 6:30 p.m., Ray Sikora’s karaoke night kicks off at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, inviting everyone to grab the mic and join the fun.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Open mic night begins at 6 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, with sign-ups starting at 5:30 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Rich Seiner of Montclair-based band Rainbow Fresh performs solo at Krogh’s. Expect a unique sound blending Led Zeppelin, Steely Dan, Latin grooves, even disco.

Mike Gailie & Friends bring rock and harmonies to the Glenwood, 2 Vernon Crossing Road, Vernon, at 7 p.m.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com