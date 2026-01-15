Theater Company announces auditions for ‘The 39 Steps’

North Star Theater Company has announced auditions for its upcoming production of “The 39 Steps,” a fast-paced, Hitchcock-inspired comedy written by Patrick Barlow and adapted from the novel by John Buchan.

The production will be directed by Bert Piper.

Auditions for actors 18 and older will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 6 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 7 at the NSTC Studio, 21 Kennedy Ave., Ogdensburg.

The play blends suspense, slapstick and inventive theatricality, with a small cast portraying dozens of characters in a comedic take on the classic spy thriller. Performers should be comfortable with physical comedy, quick character changes and ensemble storytelling, organizers said.