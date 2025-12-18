Stone Birds take flight to cap off a packed weekend of live music

Friday, Dec. 26

Blues, folk, and rock ’n’ roll fans can catch Cassidy Rain’s solo set at Lafayette House at 6 p.m., 75 Route 15, while Barry McArdle delivers acoustic tunes at 6 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road.

At 6:30 p.m., Cross Island Sound takes the stage at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, setting the tone with their crowd-friendly sound. Country and pop collide at 7 p.m. when the Tennessee Honey Trio brings acoustic-driven contemporary country covers to Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23. The night keeps rolling at 8 p.m. with Julia Kirk performing a three-hour set at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, blending R&B, soul, classic rock, and Top 40 hits with a jazzy, mellow vibe, while Openers Duo lights up Sparta Pour House at 8 p.m., 43 Center St., with feel-good favorites and high-energy acoustics.

Saturday, Dec. 27

John Jeb kicks things off at 6 p.m. at Lafayette House, followed by One Size Fits All at 7 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, bringing a versatile, crowd-pleasing set. Brick & Brew hosts Ron Ossi at 7 p.m., while Steve Coombs delivers acoustic favorites at 7 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape. The night rounds out at Milk Street Distillery at 7 p.m., 1 Milk St., where The Stone Birds serve up classic rock hits with a few surprises mixed in.

Sunday, Dec. 28

Sunday offers a relaxed way to wind down the weekend as Dylan Little closes out 2025 with an afternoon performance at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden.

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Tuesday brings fun and friendly competition with the Pre–New Year’s Eve Trivia Bash at Sparta Pour House, starting at 7 p.m. This special edition trivia night mixes year-in-review questions, pop culture moments, and surprises.

Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026

Rings in the New Year with live music as Gerry Arias takes the stage at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub at 8 p.m. The Sussex County singer-songwriter performs songs from his latest record, The Mixed Signals, along with covers from his influences, offering a soulful, roots-driven way to start the year on a musical note.