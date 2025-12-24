Steve Coombs highlights busy week of local live music

Friday, Jan. 2

Nick Keena kicks things off with a solo performance at Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m., setting the tone with an intimate, stripped-down sound.

Acoustic vibes continue at 7 p.m. when Steve Coombs takes the stage at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd., delivering a relaxed set. At 8 p.m., Eric from Flannel Jam brings acoustic ’90s favorites and crowd-pleasing sing-alongs to Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., while Wry Observations fill Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, with their sardonic, literary folk rock.

Saturday, Jan. 3

John Murphy brings warm melodies and familiar favorites to Lafayette House at 6 p.m., followed by Rob Brock’s solo acoustic set at McQ’s Pub at 7 p.m.

Americana and folk influences take center stage later in the evening when The Fermenters Trio perform at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St. Known for an eclectic blend of covers and originals rooted in Americana, bluegrass, indie folk, and alt-country, the trio features Chris Lelli on guitar, Seth Mandel on fiddle and mandolin, and Larry Ghiorsi on upright bass, creating a rich, rootsy soundtrack for a Saturday night out.

Thursday, Jan. 8

Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., for a Thursday night performance, bringing their crowd-friendly style to the cozy farm.

Meanwhile, Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub hosts Rich of Rainbow Fresh at 6:30 p.m., featuring Rich Seiner on vocals and guitar in a special solo appearance. Based in Montclair, Rainbow Fresh is known for a sound that’s hard to pin down, blending classic rock sensibilities with unexpected grooves, imagine Led Zeppelin’s little brother playing Steely Dan songs with hints of Latin rhythm and disco.