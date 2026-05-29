SCCC renames art gallery for William S. Finch, honors $1.24M in giving

Standing, Dr. Wartyna Davis, WPU Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Anthony Bowrin, WPU Dean of the Cotsakos College of Business; Nancy Gallo, SCCC Associate Vice-President of Academic Affairs; Dr. Josh Powers, WPU Provost; Dr. Djanna Hill, WPU Associate Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; and Dr. Venkat Sharma, WPU Dean of the College of Science and Health; seated: Dr. Cory Homer, SCCC President, and Dr. Richard Helldobler, WPU President. (
Photo submitted)