‘Ride the Cyclone’ opens Friday

The North Star Theater Company will present “Ride the Cyclone,” a darkly comedic cult musical that asks: What would you do if you had one more chance at life?

After the derailment of a high school choir’s roller-coaster ride, the show catapults six Canadian teens into a mysterious afterlife where a mechanical fortune teller offers them the chance to compete for a second shot at life.

The show runs for two weekends June 20-29 at Madonna Hall in Stockholm.

Performances are at at 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for students, senior citizens and military. They may be purchased online at northstar.ludus.com

Directed by Christine Bokhour, “Ride the Cyclone” features two casts of performers from across Sussex County and beyond.

“Ride the Cyclone” contains strong language, mature themes, and references to sex, drugs and violence. The production will use theatrical fog and strobe lights.