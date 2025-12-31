Queensrÿche headlines Newton Theatre

Friday, Jan. 9

Ciro Patti performs at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, beginning at 6 p.m. Brian St. John takes the stage at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover-Sparta Road, at 7 p.m.

The Tennessee Honey Band debuts its country set at Skylands Craft Beer and Wine Garden, 447 Route 284. At 8 p.m., Just Some Dudes perform rock favorites at the Sparta Pour House inside Sparta Lanes, 43 Center St. Also at 8 p.m., New Jersey singer-songwriter Songbird appears at Krogh’s Restaurant and Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, performing music influenced by Sara Bareilles, Adele and Lana Del Rey.

Saturday, Jan. 10

Maribyrd performs at the Lafayette House at 6 p.m. Skylands Craft Beer and Wine Garden hosts The Foster Children at the same time. At 7 p.m., Rene Avila presents an acoustic set at McQ’s Pub, while The Cowboy and the Hippy perform classic country and classic rock at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St.

Thursday, Jan. 15

Felix and The Cats perform at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, starting at 6 p.m.

At 8 p.m., Queensrÿche headlines The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. The band, which has earned multiple gold and platinum records and several Top 10 hard rock hits, is expected to deliver a high-energy performance. Tickets are available at skypac.org.

Later that evening, Sparta native Cassidy Catanzaro headlines a special full-band birthday show in an intimate setting, celebrating her career as the original singer-songwriter of Antigone Rising and an Atlantic Records recording artist. The show will also feature an opening performance by local singer-songwriter Geoff Doubleday.