North Star Theater Company performs Summer Cabaret at SCCC

Summer is in full swing and so is live theater and concerts! North Star Theater Company will be performing a Broadway Cabaret at Sussex County Community College’s Performing Arts Center on Saturday, August 13, at 7:30 p.m.

Twelve performers will be gracing the stage singing Broadway songs. Emceeing the cabaret at the college are Russ Crespolini, of Randolph, and Alexis Rizzo, of Wayne. Crespolini was last seen as Lord Farquaad in NSTC’s production of “Shrek the Musical.” No stranger to the stage, Crespolini is an actor and belongs to a local improv group. When he is not on stage performing, he is the regional manager for Patch Media and can also be seen for shaping the minds of college students as a professor at St. Elizabeth University.

Meanwhile, Alexis Rizzo teaches elementary general music and also directs the music for middle and high school camp shows. Rizzo was last seen playing Gingy / Sugar Plum Fairy and one of the three blind mice in NSTC’s production of “Shrek the Musical.”

The technical director is John Kollar and the producer is Allison Ognibene.

The price of admission is $10 for general seating and cash will be accepted at the door. Some of the proceeds will go toward arts scholarships for students to attend acting classes. North Star Theater Company believes that all students should have an opportunity to perform and experience the arts, according to a company press release.

Sussex County Community College is located at 1 College Hill Road in Newton. To learn more about North Star Theater Company, visit northstartheater.org.