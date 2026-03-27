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Nobody Famous headlines busy Friday night of live music

Music. Nobody Famous brings its classic rock sound to The Beacon on Friday night as area venues kick off another packed weekend of live entertainment.

New Jersey /
| 27 Mar 2026 | 10:46
    <b>Nobody Famous </b>
    Nobody Famous ( Photo: Nobody Famous )

Friday, April 3

Starting at 6 p.m., Nick Keena kicks off the entertainment at The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, with a solo set, while at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 State Route 284, Not My Fault performs.

Sean Henry brings his acoustic set to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, at 7 p.m.

Nobody Famous brings a classic rock sound to The Beacon, 453 River Styx Rd., at 8 p.m.

Also at 8 p.m., New Jersey singer-songwriter Sherin & Friends brings a bluesy and soulful sound to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza.

Saturday, April 4

John Stanley brings acoustic rock to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., at 4 p.m. At 6 p.m., Rene Avilia performs at the Lafayette House, while Scott Ringle brings his own sound to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape at the same time.

At Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., the Iron Mountain Blues Band brings their multigenerational talent and traditional blues and rock and roll at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, PS Xperiment takes over at Skylands at the same time.

At 8 p.m., Eyes of the Nile: Ultimate Tribute to Iron Maiden takes the stage at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St. Come see for yourself a faithful recreation of the band, featuring hits and deep cuts! Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

End the night with a blend of punk, funk, and alternative jams with Sean Henry at O’Reilly’s, 271 Spring St.

Wednesday, April 8

Danny C’s concert series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., welcomes Duck Face! Plus more fun with Duck Face: Adult Easter Egg Hunt & “Best” Easter Bonnet Contest with prizes for Men’s and Women’s winners.

At 6:30 p.m., Ray Sikora kicks off his karaoke night at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church St.

Thursday, April 9

Felix and the Cats return for a 6 p.m. set at Blue Arrow Farm, while Rich Ortiz brings his solo acoustic sound to Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 North Village Blvd. Hear Rick Winow band his mix of acoustic classic rock and originals starting at 6:30 p.m. at Krogh’s.

Send information to Stefani M.C. Janelli at themicnj@gmail.com