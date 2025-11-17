New Sussex Symphony to feature ballet, film music

The New Sussex Symphony will perform ballet and film music at a concert on Saturday, Nov. 22, at 3 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Newton, 111 Ryerson Ave.

The program will include Igor Stravinsky’s ballet The Fairy’s Kiss, based on the dark Hans Christian Andersen tale The Ice Maiden, Alexander Borodin’s overture to the opera Prince Igor, and Leo Delibes’ lively ballet Sylvia, which includes a short plucked-note movement recently used in the children’s DVD Beethoven’s Wig.

Aimee Morrill Bryant, the orchestra’s concertmaster for the 2024-25 season, will be featured as soloist in the “Meditation” from the opera Thais, a piece recognized from the Titanic soundtrack.

The symphony also will participate in the annual “Orchestras Feeding America” food drive, sponsored by the League of American Orchestras. Donations of non-perishable goods will benefit the Manna House soup kitchen in Newton.