Opera singer to be part of concert today

Rising operatic talent Alexandria Lang will showcase her voice at the New Sussex Symphony’s concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at the First United Methodist Church, 111 Ryerson Ave., Newton.

The New York-based dramatic soprano has performed at opera houses and music festivals through the country, with a special emphasis on the works of Richard Wagner.

She will be singing a collection of Lieder by Richard Strauss, accompanied by the orchestra Saturday.

“Our soloist is a rare find: A passionate connoisseur of German opera and art-song with a voice poised to succeed on the international stage,” said the orchestra’s conductor, music director Jordan Brown. “Our audience is in for a real treat.”

The orchestra will perform the Symphony No. 5 by British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams. Its stirring evocation of rural England resonated with audiences when it premiered in 1943, after that country endured nearly ceaseless German bombing that forced the evacuation of London children to the countryside.

The popular overture “Der Freischutz, or “The Marksman,” by Carl Maria von Weber, rounds out the program.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free.

They will be available at the door; by contacting the orchestra’s business manager at 973-579-6465 or nssnj@ptd.net; or through Venmo: @NewSussexSym (leave name in memo field.)

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, through the State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council and supported by the Sussex County Board of Commissioners.