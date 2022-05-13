Mark your calendars for ‘Music in the Park’

Vernon Recreation, in conjunction with the Skylands Songwriters Guild, presents Vernon’s first Music in the Park, to be held at Maple Grange Park at 36 Maple Grange Road, Vernon.

This free event takes place on June 4 at the park from 5 to 7 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy easy listening from local musicians including Kathy Moser, Julia Crafton, and Ed Seifert.

Food and snacks will be available for purchase from The Scoop.

The Skylands Songwriters Guild’s says its “dedicated to nurturing community among Singer/Songwriters of Northwest New Jersey and the surrounding region — those who create and those who appreciate!”

More information and their bios can be found at skylandssongwriters.org.