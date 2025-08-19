Live music: Performers get back to their roots

Friday, Aug. 22

Folk music fans may settle in for an evening with Erika Sherger as she shares her folk favorites at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, starting at 6 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for Brian Fitzpatrick and the Band of Brothers’ much-anticipated return to the barn stage at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y. Known for its authentic roots, rock and Americana style, the group will be joined by northern New Jersey’s Painted Fiction for a blend of acoustic and electric-driven sounds.

PS Xperiment brings its high-energy performance to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, at 6:30 p.m.

Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, hosts cover band trio 20 Sumthings at 7 p.m.

And the Sparta Arts Summer Concert Series welcomes Peter Karp at the same time to Dykstra Park, 4 Mohawk Ave. The rain location is Mohawk Avenue School.

Sean Henry will play a solo set at 7 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, features Sparta native Billy Kerbel, blending Americana, folk, bluegrass and contemporary influences, at 8 p.m.

Jon Lepre performs acoustic favorites at Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., also at 8 p.m.

Karaoke begins at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton.

Saturday, Aug. 23

Matt Barnhart performs at 10 a.m. at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S Sparta Ave.

Lafayette House welcomes Will Hoppey at 6 p.m.

Brick & Brew turns up the volume at 7 p.m. with northern New Jersey rock trio Just Some Dudes.

Southern Stew brings its passionate, roots-driven performance to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, at 7 p.m.

The Supernova duo delivers dance, rock and country favorites from across the decades at 7 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden.

The I-287 classic rock duo takes the stage at McQ’s Pub, also at 7 p.m.

The night wraps up with Rich Ortiz’s solo set at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s.

Sunday, Aug. 24

Blue Arrow Farm hosts ArrowPalooza! beginning at 10 a.m. The benefit music festival supports the farm’s horse rescue efforts. The day features tribute performances by Black Dog (Led Zeppelin), Feast of Friends (The Doors) and Floyd Pink (Pink Floyd) along with special guest Ugly George, local vendors, a Kids Zone, food, drinks and family activities. Advance tickets are $30 at bluearrowfarm.com

Angry Erik’s Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, welcomes Kevin Rupert at 2:30 p.m. for an electric guitar rock and alternative set.

The Harrisons bring their funky mix of tunes to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series revs up with live music from Lotion, delivering rock, pop and dance party hits at Blue Arrow Farm. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the band plays at 6 p.m.

O’Reilly’s pairs Brian St. John’s live music with Wing Night starting at 6 p.m.

The Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, hosts karaoke with Ray Sikora at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 28

Blue Arrow Farm kicks off the night at 6 p.m. with Felix and the Cats.

Krogh’s presents a three-hour show by Jerry Lardieri, showcasing his power pop and indie rock roots alongside well-chosen covers, at 6:30 p.m.

Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel brings a high-energy Southern rock performance infused with blues, roots and improvisational jams, backed by a top-tier band lineup, to the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

