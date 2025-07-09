Live music: Local talent in the spotlight

Friday, July 11

The weekend kicks off with an eclectic mix of local talent starting with singer-songwriter Ciro Patti, who brings his laid-back acoustic style to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

North Jersey’s classic rock band the Wannabees takes over with familiar hits and good vibes at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin.

Brian St. John delivers his signature blend of bluesy rock at 8 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton.

At the same time, Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, hosts township native Don Elliker, whose Americana and bluegrass stylings have earned him accolades, including a win in MTV’s national “Beach House” band competition.

Saturday, July 12

The day begins on a mellow note with acoustic artist Jake Roggenkamp at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., at 10 a.m.

The energy amps up at 4 p.m. when Rene Avila rocks Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, with an ’80s-inspired hard rock set.

Country fans may catch Tim VG bringing rustic charm and heartfelt lyrics to the Lafayette House at 6 p.m.

Frankie Goes to Dollywood delivers high-energy bluegrass fun at 7 p.m. at Brick & Brew.

John Pabst brings classic covers and good vibes to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape at the same time.

Also at 7 p.m., the Rated R Band takes over Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, with a dynamic mix of rock, funk, blues, soul, country and pop hits from the 1960s to today.

Cap off the night with a set from Gerry Arias starting at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton.

Sunday, July 13

Spend your afternoon relaxing with a pint and some acoustic folk at Angry Erik Brewing as Mingo performs at 2:30 p.m. Expect a soulful mix of folk and alternative songs perfect for a summer wind-down.

Wednesday, July 16

Starting at 4 p.m., Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., features Carnaby Street performing ’60s British Invasion hits.

Settle in on the patio at O’Reilly’s Pub with Brian St. John, offering more of his blues-infused rock sound at 6:30 p.m.

Also at 6:30 p.m., the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, hosts Ray Sikora’s lively karaoke night, perfect for those who want to take the mic.

Thursday, July 17

Blue Arrow Farm hosts Felix and the Cats, bringing their rock ‘n’ roll grooves to the stage for a fun show at 6 p.m.

Krogh’s welcomes Hunterdon County’s JT Rooney at 6:30 p.m. for a powerhouse three-hour set covering everything from Sinatra to Stone Temple Pilots.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com