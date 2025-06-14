Live music: Catch solo acts at local venues

Friday, June 13

Kick off the weekend with a high-energy one-man show by Chill Willis at 6 p.m. at the reopened Fountain House, 439 Route 94, Fredon. He’ll serve up piano-driven covers with a twist of country rock flair.

Cold Sweat brings tight guitar work and classic rock favorites to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin, at 7 p.m.

Gerry Arias, a local favorite known for his dynamic solo work, performs at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, also at 7 p.m.

Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., hosts singer-songwriter Chris Donnelly for a set at 8 p.m.

The Machine transforms the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., with its renowned Pink Floyd tribute, complete with theatrical visuals, deep cuts and hits alike also at 8 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

Trevor O’Connor of Dr. Scientist and Bag Lady plays a compelling solo set at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, at the same time. He will be showcasing his genre-bending songwriting honed over decades.

If you’re looking for late-night fun, head to O’Reilly’s Pub, 271 Spring St., Newton, for karaoke at 9 p.m.

Or catch the Gripes rocking out at the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong, also at 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 14

Start your morning with country tunes by Jimmy Lee at the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., at 10 a.m.

At 4 p.m., head to Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton, where Rich Ortiz delivers a mix of ’60s-’90s rock and alt classics.

EZ Pete brings his crowd-pleasing set to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

Karaoke with DJ Cool Wave takes over McQ’s Pub at 7 p.m.

Teacher’s Pet hits the stage at Brick & Brew at the same time.

Whiskey Crossing brings its Nashville-recorded high-energy country sound, full of boot-stomping hits from the ’90s to today, to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, also at 7 p.m.

John Pabst delivers a set of acoustic originals and covers at O’Reilly’s at 9 p.m.

Street Hassle brings a high-octane finish to the night at the Beacon, also at 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 15

Spend a relaxing afternoon with acoustic folk and alt tunes by Maribyrd at Angry Erik Brewing, perfect for sipping and unwinding.

Wednesday, June 18

Classic cars and classic covers combine at Danny C’s Hot Rod Cruise Night & Concert Series starting at 4 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., with One Size Fits All delivering high-energy renditions of crowd favorites.

At the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, karaoke hosted by Ray Sikora begins at 6:30 p.m. for those ready to grab the mic.

Thursday, June 19

Acoustic open mic night kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Homestead Rest, with sign-ups beginning at 5:30 p.m.

At Blue Arrow Farm, Felix and the Cats return for a set starting at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s hosts a solo set by Maribyrd, offering three hours of indie-folk music featuring guitar, mandolin and bass.

Send information to Stefani at themicnj@gmail.com