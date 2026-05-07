LACE students celebrate 18th year with variety show

Students in the LACE (Learning At College Experience) program recently celebrated the completion of the program’s 18th year with a variety show and certificate ceremony at Sussex County Community College.

The end-of-semester show continues a tradition that began years ago through collaborative performances between the life skills programs at Kittatinny Regional High School and High Point Regional High School. The original productions were organized by Joan Smith of High Point with assistance from Patti Nugent of Kittatinny.

Chris Tryde, who previously handled technical production work at Kittatinny and later joined the LACE program, helped revive the tradition at the college. Students in Tim O’Connor’s TV Production class filmed the performance as part of a class assignment.

Program organizers also highlighted the partnership between LACE and the college’s theater program under the direction of Allison Ognibene.

This year’s theme, “Nature is Fun for Everyone,” guided lessons throughout the fall and spring semesters. Topics included Native American plants, monarch butterflies, national parks, bees and hummingbirds, pollinators, volcanoes, rainforest animals, nature myths, forest and fire safety, fireflies, and the American eagle.