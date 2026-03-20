Hunter Hayes headlines weekend music lineup

Friday, March 27th

The Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, welcomes Brian McLoughlin for their dinner entertainment starting at 6 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Erik Hein brings his solo set to Angeloni’s on Lake Mohawk, 7 Boardwalk.

Starting at 7 p.m., head to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, for the uptempo tunes of Dave & John Acoustic. At the same time, catch Joe Biglin at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd., or Suzie’s Toybox at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23. Boat House Row takes the stage at the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., at 8 p.m., bringing the best in yacht rock, including Hall & Oates, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Christopher Cross, Steely Dan, Toto, and many more. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org. Also at 8 p.m., head to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, for an eclectic duo set by longtime North Carolina songwriters Paul Edelman and Brad Heller, performing together as Local Chapter.

Saturday, March 28

Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., welcomes John Cain for a set of acoustic rock starting at 4 p.m.

Dirk Quinn stops by the Lafayette House for a set starting at 6 p.m., while Whiskey Crossing brings their boot-stompin’ country to Skylands at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Felony The Band brings their four-piece, guitar-driven dad rock, covering songs from the ‘70s through the ‘90s, to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St. At the same time, Charlie & The Sound Machine bring their upbeat covers to Brick & Brew, while The Kootz deliver a classic rock set at McQ’s Pub.

Close out the night at O’Reilly’s Pub, 271 Spring St., with a soulful acoustic set by Gerry Arias at 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 29

Steve Coombs takes the stage at Angry Erik’s with his acoustic rock starting at 2:30 p.m.

Country fans, head to the Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. for Hunter Hayes: The Evergreen Tour with BLÜ EYES. The GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-instrumentalist and PLATINUM-selling artist has amassed over 3 billion global on-demand streams since his debut, with seven singles achieving gold and 10x PLATINUM certifications, and collaborations with superstars like Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood. Tickets are available at skypac.org.

Wednesday, April 1

Stop by the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Rd., for karaoke fun with Ray Sikora starting at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 2

Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., for a 6 p.m. set, while Sean Henry Tonight brings his acoustic favorites to the pub at Krogh’s starting at 6:30 p.m.