Hardyston poet to release second collection on Valentine’s Day

While Valentine’s Day is often associated with romance, local author Luna Moon is marking the date with the release of a new poetry collection.

The Hardyston-based poet will publish their second book, Dark Again!, on Amazon on Feb. 14. The release follows Luna Moon’s 2023 debut collection, Dark Rose.

Moon received the Jim and Kit Murray Outstanding Achievement Award from Catholic Charities at the Diocese of Paterson’s Murray House dinner in 2024. The award recognizes perseverance and achievement, themes reflected in the poet’s work.

Over the past two years, Moon has developed what they describe as a “Gothic-industrial” aesthetic. The new collection draws inspiration from 1990s metal rhythms and the industrial landscapes of northern New Jersey.

“The beauty of Sussex County isn’t just in the green hills; it’s in the rusted iron of the mines and the heavy mist over the Hardyston woods,” Moon said. “After the success of Dark Rose, I wanted this new collection to feel more atmospheric. Releasing on Amazon allows me to share these local shadows with a global audience.”

In advance of the launch, Moon visited the iHeartMedia studio in Franklin and was featured by DJ Steve Allan on 103.7 WNNJ and 102.3 WSUS.

The poet is also hosting a “7-Day Digital Ritual” campaign on social media to promote the book, with support from regional partners including the SpookEasy Lounge in Sparta and SCARC Inc.

Dark Again! will be available worldwide on Amazon beginning Feb. 14. Updates on the release are available at TheShadowRealm.org.

If you want, I can tighten it for print column space or add a stronger arts-feature tone.