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Entertainment
Fairgrounds hosts Rock, Ribs & Ridges
Augusta. The annual Rock, Ribs & Ridges festival was held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds from June 26-28.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 29 Jun 2026 | 12:33
Viola Judge, Kristy Zierenberg, Keri and Phil Brodhecker, all of Newton, pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Festival attendees wait for the performance to start.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Items were for sale.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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