Dana Harrison brings signature singer-songwriter style to Krogh’s

Friday, June 19

Start your evening at 6 p.m. with a dinner set by Bronwyn & Noah at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15. At the same time, Covertwo takes over the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., with high-energy classic rock, R&B, and dance anthems.

At 7 p.m., Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 N-284, welcomes Dug The Band for a mix of classic rock favorites and ‘90s alternative hits.

Also at 7 p.m., join Paul Derin for Booze & Grooves Night at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St.; catch Mark Coulter’s solo performance at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road; or enjoy the boogie and rockin’ blues of The Hellhounds at Brick & Brew, 27 NJ-23.

At 8 p.m., Dana Harrison brings her signature singer-songwriter sound to Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza.

Saturday, June 20

Stroll through the Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., and enjoy live entertainment by Mingo Lodge beginning at 10 a.m.

Sue Polcer takes the stage at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Dr., at 4 p.m. with her electric piano-driven rock performance.

At 6 p.m., Parachute Adams returns to the Lafayette House, while John Murphy performs at McQ’s Pub.

At 7 p.m., Duck Face brings its blend of rock, country-pop, and dance music to Milk Street Distillery. Meanwhile, the CruZadors deliver a high-energy set at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, and Miss Demeanor returns to Brick & Brew.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., hosts Jim Barone: A Tribute to the King at 8 p.m. Barone delights audiences with his award-winning Elvis tribute, bringing Presley’s iconic songs to life. Tickets are available at skypac.org.

Wrap up the evening at 9 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., with a performance by Katy Gerhold.

Sunday, June 21

Rich Ortiz brings acoustic rock to Angry Erik Brewing at 2:30 p.m. Then, at 3 p.m., enjoy a special Father’s Day performance by Brian McLoughlin at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden.

Wednesday, June 24

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, begins at 4 p.m. with a performance by local favorites Vinyl Tap.

At 6 p.m., Brian St. John provides live music on the patio at O’Reilly’s Pub.

Thursday, June 25

Felix and the Cats return to Blue Arrow Farm for a 6 p.m. performance.

Also at 6 p.m., Tin VG kicks off a solo set featuring country favorites at Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N. Village Blvd.

At 6:30 p.m., Chris Donnelly brings his singer-songwriter style to Krogh’s.