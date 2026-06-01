Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
Entertainment
Community Choral Society to mark Flag Day with concert
Hamburg. The Community Choral Society will celebrate Flag Day with a concert at 3 p.m. June 14 at Hamburg Baptist Church, Route 23. The program will honor America’s 250th birthday with a blend of patriotic and American classic music. A suggested donation of $5 includes light refreshments following the performance.
Hamburg Baptist Church
/
| 01 Jun 2026 | 02:25
The Community Choral Society will celebrate Flag Day with a concert at 3 p.m. June 14 at Hamburg Baptist Church, Route 23. The program will honor America’s 250th birthday with a blend of patriotic and American classic music. A suggested donation of $5 includes light refreshments following the performance.
(
Photo submitted
)
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Flag Day Concert
2
Hamburg Baptist Church
RELATED NEWS
Leo Shabarov of Sparta High School.
Sussex County Youth Orchestras to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with concert
Flags in honor of veterans and fallen service members on display in front of Lazaer-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home for Memorial Day in 2025.
(
Photo By Aja Brandt
)
Local Memorial Day events
The Ogdensburg VFW presented an America 250 banner to the Sussex County Commissioners.
(
Photo submitted
)
Ogdensburg VFW presents America 250 flag to Sussex County commissioners
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED