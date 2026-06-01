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Community Choral Society to mark Flag Day with concert

Hamburg. The Community Choral Society will celebrate Flag Day with a concert at 3 p.m. June 14 at Hamburg Baptist Church, Route 23. The program will honor America’s 250th birthday with a blend of patriotic and American classic music. A suggested donation of $5 includes light refreshments following the performance.

Hamburg Baptist Church /
| 01 Jun 2026 | 02:25
    The Community Choral Society will celebrate Flag Day with a concert at 3 p.m. June 14 at Hamburg Baptist Church, Route 23. The program will honor America’s 250th birthday with a blend of patriotic and American classic music. A suggested donation of $5 includes light refreshments following the performance.
    The Community Choral Society will celebrate Flag Day with a concert at 3 p.m. June 14 at Hamburg Baptist Church, Route 23. The program will honor America’s 250th birthday with a blend of patriotic and American classic music. A suggested donation of $5 includes light refreshments following the performance. ( Photo submitted)