Boots, Bourbon and Barbecue fundraiser set for Nov. 8

The third annual Boots, Bourbon and Barbecue dinner benefiting the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show Association will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8 at the Richards Building at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

This year’s event features barbecue from Green Valley Farms, music by The Snake Oil Willie Band, a live auction, 50/50 raffle and more. Proceeds will go towards the construction of a maintenance building where the grounds crew and maintenance staff can store and service equipment.

Tickets for this 21 and over event are $75 per person and can be purchased Tuesday through Friday at the fairgrounds (37 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ 07822) or anytime at njstatefair.org.