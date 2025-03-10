All things Irish on local stages

Friday, March 14

Ciro Patti brings his music to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m. for an intimate evening.

DJ Andy spins hits at 7 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 Route 284, Wantage, setting the perfect soundtrack for a lively night.

Also at 7 p.m., Lunch Hour Six Pack, known for its ’90s and classic rock covers since 2007, delivers its “Beer for the Ear” performance at Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, Franklin.

Brian St. John helps kick off St. Patrick’s Day weekend at 8 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Road, Newton, with food and drink specials.

Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, hosts Couple of Wanderers, a traveling duo featuring Faith Kelly and Caswyn Moon. Moon opens with his punk-infused, melodic Americana while Kelly follows with ethereal folk rock, blending Appalachian influences with her Moog synthesizer.

For those looking to showcase their vocals, O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St., Newton, holds a special St. Patrick’s karaoke night at 9 p.m. Dressing up as a leprechaun could win you a prize.

Saturday, March 15

Gerry Arias kicks things off at 4 p.m. with rock and alternative tunes at Angry Erik Brewing, 2 Camre Drive, Newton.

At 6 p.m., Rene Avila brings a solo acoustic set to the Lafayette House.

Who’s Johnny, an Irish and Brennan Brothers-based cover band from Hopatcong, headlines an all-night St. Patrick’s celebration starting at 6 p.m. at the Beacon, 453 River Styx Road, Hopatcong, playing hits from the ’50s to today.

At 6:30 p.m., Jack Romano and the Staten Island 2 bring their country-tinged sound to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden.

Blue Dreamers takes the stage at 7 p.m. at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape while the Cowboy & the Hippie perform at Sheridan’s Restaurant and Tavern, 631 Limecrest Road, Newton, at the same time.

Brick & Brew hosts Charlie & the Sound Machine at 7 p.m. with a night of cover tunes, while Mike Lawlor Banned returns to Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., Branchville, for an electrifying set at the same time.

At 9 p.m., Shane Casey and Sean Henry lead the “F**k St. Patrick’s Day is on a Monday Party!” celebration at O’Reilly’s Pub, with live music, giveaways and drink specials.

Sunday, March 16

Sunday offers a variety of Irish-themed performances.

At 2:30 p.m., Blarney Fife brings Irish folk and rock to Angry Erik Brewing.

DUG the Band keeps the energy high with its up-tempo tunes at 3 p.m. at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden.

From 4 to 8 p.m., Gallowglass plays all your Irish favorites at Sheridan’s, with special performances by Irish dancers at 6 p.m. and bagpipers at 7 p.m.

Chasing June celebrates its 15th annual all-Irish show at 5 p.m. at St. Moritz Grill & Bar, 9 White Deer Plaza, Sparta, performing two full sets of Irish classics from the Chieftains and the Pogues to U2. There will be a special performance by students at the Lenihan School of Irish Dance at 6:30 p.m.

Also at 5 p.m., Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island, N.Y., hosts a full-fledged St. Paddy’s Day celebration featuring Irish-themed music, traditional Irish dancing, bagpipers, and a corned beef and cabbage buffet dinner. Tickets are $35 at the door and $30 online at bluearrowfarm.com

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., presents “An Evening With Emerson, Lake & Palmer,” celebrating the legacy of the legendary progressive rock band, at 7 p.m. with a VIP Q&A session available as an add-on. Tickets may be purchased online at skypac.org

Monday, March 17 - St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day starts at 10 a.m. at O’Reilly’s, where the doors will open for an all-day Irish celebration featuring live Irish music, a special menu and giveaways until 1 a.m.

Krogh’s hosts Gerry Arias at 3 p.m., followed by Mickey Faulkner & the Fabricators for five hours of Irish tunes. Arias kicks off the first hour with Irish-American rock classics before handing things over to the award-winning family band, which plays traditional Irish jigs, reels and airs.

PS Xperiment delivers a variety of tunes at Brick & Brew at 4 p.m.

Bagpipers perform at 5 and 7:30 p.m. at Sheridan’s, with Irish dancers taking the stage at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18

Vinyl Night at O’Reilly’s Pub begins at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring records or pick from the venue’s collection to create the evening’s soundtrack.

Wednesday, March 19

Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm starts at 5:30 p.m., featuring ’80s cover band Action Park. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their best ’80s outfits for a chance to win prizes.

Ray Sikora hosts karaoke night at the Homestead Rest, 294 N. Church Road, Sparta, at 6:30 p.m., offering a chance for everyone to take the mic and belt out their favorite tunes.

Thursday, March 20

An Acoustic Open Mic Night begins at 6 p.m. at the Homestead Rest. Musicians of all levels are welcome, with sign-ups starting at 5:30 p.m. Sound equipment, including an upright piano, is provided.

At 6:30 p.m., indie-folk singer-songwriter Maribyrd performs a solo set at Krogh’s, showcasing her skills on guitar, mandolin and bass.

For those looking for a mix of music and competition, O’Reilly’s hosts music bingo at 8 p.m.

At the same time, the Newton Theatre presents “Choir! Choir! Choir!,” an interactive sing-along experience where the audience becomes the performers in a celebration of classic songs.

