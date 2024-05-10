Why contractors choose Athenia Mason Supply for all outdoor projects – and you should, too

Have a big project coming up? Planning to renovate your yard? Look no further; New Jersey’s top supplier is located right here in Sussex County, N.J.: Athenia Mason Supply, located on Route 23 in Hamburg.

Contractors and savvy homeowners throughout the tri-state-area turn to Athenia to get supplies for all outdoor projects – from patios, stone veneer and retaining walls, to fire pits and outdoor kitchens.

The local supplier is favored among industry professionals. “They are reliable, friendly, easy to deal with and offer a wide variety of quality products,” said Michael, owner of Cutting Edge Landscaping in Sparta, N.J., who said he turns to Athenia for his business landscape construction projects, including retaining walls, paver and natural stone patios, walkways and more.

Here’s why contractors trust Athenia to supply all of their outdoor projects – and you should, too:

At Athenia, homeowners and contractors alike find prices that are competitive with chain retailers.

“Great selection and better prices than the big box stores, and staff is super friendly,” said Athenia customer John S. “Delivery is fairly priced as well for local stuff.”

The team at Athenia knows what they’re selling – and exactly what you need for your next project – which is not the case at big box stores. Athenia’s team is comprised of seasoned professionals who ensure you have every material and tool you need to get a project done, and answer any questions along the way. The crew will even supply homeowners with trusted contractor contacts if they want help with installation.

“They treat homeowners with courtesy as well as contractors,” said longtime Athenia customer Floy E.

Countless five-star reviews praise the local supplier’s customer service, noting how friendly the staff is, and how they help every step of the way – even loading customers’ vehicles after a purchase.

“Great place with very knowledgeable, friendly staff,” said customer James W. “Always enough yard help to help you load. Highly recommend.”

Athenia prides itself on its high-quality materials – selling top-tier natural stone products and supplies that are both aesthetically pleasing and made to last.

Athenia supplies natural stone, pavers, fire pit kits, outdoor kitchens, stone veneer and more from the industry’s most trusted companies, including Cambridge Pavingstones, Storm Tech, Natural Stone Veneers and more.

The storefront and sprawling lot at Athenia offers customers countless products to check out in person; the local supplier has is fully stocked with materials in all shapes, sizes and colors. Chances are, Athenia has what you’re looking for in stock. But if not, the local pros will order it for you.

Athenia is “the only masonry supply house I will go to. If products aren’t in the yard, they will find it,” said customer Floy E. “Knowledgeable staff, fair prices, better than other suppliers.”

Get started on your next project with New Jersey’s top supplier, Athenia Mason Supply, today:

Athenia Mason Supply at Route 23 Patio

69 RT-23

Hamburg, New Jersey 07419

atheniamason.com

(973) 875-3287