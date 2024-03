If you have public water, simply contact the office where you pay your water bill. They should have current water testing records on file. If you are on a private water system, then contact your county health department to see about having your water tested, or you can receive a free test Culligan!

Your water test results should show levels of hardness, Iron (what type of Iron you have), Calcium Carbonate, pH, Hydrogen Sulfide (for rotten egg odor), Nitrates and Total Dissolved Solids (TDS).