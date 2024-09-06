Top 11 Trusted Sites to Buy TikTok Followers for Genuine Engagement

To those who don’t know much about the way TikTok followers can help build your online presence, buying them can seem like a crapshoot. The websites all look the same, so why not pick one that looks good and give it a try?

Here’s the simple answer: buying from the wrong vendor won’t just be a waste of money. It might cost you your TikTok account.

Here’s the in-depth answer.

When you purchase TikTok followers, you jumpstart organic growth on the social media platform — as long as you do two things the right way.

1. You must have posted high-quality, compelling TikTok videos.

2. You must only buy real followers.

Buying genuine TikTok followers earns you a larger audience on the app, and if you’ve created great content, that translates into new organic followers. We’ll explain why shortly.

It’s crucial to choose the right TikTok follower service, though. Scammers take advantage of inexperienced customers by selling fake followers created with bots. When the TikTok algorithms see interactions linked to fake accounts, though, they’re quickly deleted. Fake followers don’t trigger growth, and TikTok users buying them may see their accounts banned.

Only authentic TikTok followers, who are real people with real accounts, open the door to a bigger audience and a powerful TikTok presence. Where should you buy them? Keep reading for influencers’ recommendations.

Working With TikTok’s Algorithms

So much content is uploaded to TikTok every day that most goes largely unseen. The algorithms determine which videos deserve lots of exposure and which get almost none. And without lots of visibility in random users’ feeds, you stand little chance of acquiring a large number of followers. They can’t follow you if they’ve never seen your posts.

Sadly, the algos’ decisions aren’t based on quality; popular accounts receive most of the available exposure. You have to convince the algorithms you’re popular before you’ll receive widespread visibility for your content.

There’s good news, though. Two system metrics can earn you a large audience; one is a large follower count, but the other is “follower growth,” meaning you’re quickly adding many new, real TikTok fans.

How do you do that? You buy TikTok fans from a reliable service. When the new followers hit your account, the algorithms see your growing popularity and reward your posts with more visibility. New viewers who like your videos will hit the “follow” button.

That’s how the majority of content creators have built large fan bases and TikTok fame in a hurry, and it will work for you, too.

Where to Buy Active TikTok Followers

We’ve asked 20 TikTok influencers which social media marketing services they buy followers from. They suggest these 11 TikTok services.

The Fab Four

Twicsy

The vote was 11-9 in favor of Twicsy, so we almost had a tie for the top spot. That’s why we’ve decided not to number our panel’s recommendations; all of the influencers agreed that there’s very little daylight between Twicsy and the service that follows.

Speaking of follows, this provider delivers 100% real, high-quality follows from active TikTok users, starting at 100 interactions that are perfect for small accounts, and ranging up to 20,000-follower monster packages tailor-made for the influencers on our panel. Prices are in line with all other high-quality services, and Twicsy followers arrive with instant delivery.

It’s a pleasure ordering from this provider. Their streamlined website lets you shop, order, and pay in less than 60 seconds, with all transactions encrypted and conducted on secure servers for complete protection. The expert customer support team is on duty day and night, and customer satisfaction is guaranteed.

Now, let’s talk about results. Twicsy followers provide just about 100% returns on investment, meaning the average number of new organic followers you’ll see is equal to the number of follows you’ve purchased. No provider can do better, and that’s what sealed the deal for Twicsy earning the top recommendation of our influencer panel.

Visit Twicsy to buy genuine TikTok followers by clicking here

Buzzoid

Here’s the follower service that narrowly lost the vote. Buzzoid, like Twicsy, has more than a decade of experience providing authentic social media followers — first for Instagram accounts, and now for TikTok ones as well.

Buzzoid’s follower packages are available for all sizes of accounts, from 100 high-quality interactions up to 10,000 genuine follows, all at affordable prices and with lightning-fast delivery. The user experience is top-notch with quick ordering, full security, multiple payment options, and 24/7 support reps always able to solve rare problems or craft custom orders.

Here’s where things get a bit tougher to explain. Our influencer panel split on whether Twicsy or Buzzoid delivered better results; the organic growth they provide is just about equal, but a very small majority thought that Buzzoid’s growth was just a smidge (that’s an industry term) lower. Many others, though, said they saw stronger results from Buzzoid. We’d call that a virtual tie.

In short, Twicsy and Buzzoid are both outstanding TikTok follower providers. Which will perform better for you? You’d have to try both to find out.

Visit Buzzoid to buy genuine TikTok followers by clicking here

TokMatik and Rushmax

Here’s an actual tie. Our influencers split evenly on which of these two newer services is better, and it’s easy to see why. TokMatik does have a few years more experience than Rushmax, but everything about the providers is just about even, according to our panel.

Real follower packages? 100-10,000 follows are available. Quality? High. Delivery? Rapid. Prices? Fair and almost always equal. User experience? Secure and fast. Support? Available 24 hours a day.

That leaves results, and TokMatik and Rushmax each provide strong organic growth at essentially the same level. They’re a bit behind our top two services, but they’re within shouting distance — and that’s why many of the influencers on our panel say they use either TokMatik or Rushmax as a secondary provider that can do a great job of varying follower sources.

They’ll each do a good job for you as well.

Best of the Rest

Your account will be safe if you decide to try any of these providers; they all deliver real followers. They don’t do it well enough to crack our top four, however; we’ll spotlight the issues our panel found with each service.

TheIGPros : Could make the top four if they solved their longstanding delivery issues.

Smart Growth Systems : Very high-quality followers, but very overpriced as well.

Follower Flow : Quality of interactions is just moderate, as is the growth they trigger.

iPower Associates : Not really that powerful; more like average at best.

Pulse Pixel : Cheap TikTok followers at low prices isn’t a bargain if the results aren’t great.

Elite Insta : Slow delivery of an unspecified number of followers for $35/month.

Social Dynamite : We expected to see stronger growth from this good-quality service.

TikTok Influencers’ Honest Opinions of Purchased Followers

Several of the influencers on our panel were kind enough to tell us how buying high-quality TikTok followers triggered their rise to prominence on the app. We’ve promised not to use their TikTok usernames (because they’d prefer that their fans didn’t know they’ve bought followers), and have only edited their comments for space and readability.

“I opened a TikTok account shortly after Americans were allowed to sign up, but it sat dormant for several years because I was very active on Instagram. When the platform became the “place to be,” I was way behind those who’d already built TikTok fan bases.

I’d seen strong growth from the Instagram followers I’d purchased from Twicsy, so I trusted their interactions to be the centerpiece of my TikTok marketing strategy. They didn’t disappoint.

I optimized my TikTok profile and username to reflect my content niche (Asian cooking), created a library of posts with hashtags that were trending on the app, and then started buying follower packages that matched the size of my account. They worked like a charm. After three purchases, I’d grown from 126 followers to more than a thousand.

That’s when I started to buy TikTok likes and TikTok views from Twicsy as well. They help convert viewers into subscribers, because high likes and view counts give curious surfers “social proof” that my videos are popular and worth watching. The TikTok engagements also help my best videos get enough traction to land on the For You page and occasionally go viral.

I was confident in this TikTok growth strategy, and it did just what it was supposed to do. I now have more than a million loyal followers on the app, I make six figures a year from sponsored content, and combined with my IG fan base, my social media presence is stronger than ever. I can’t recommend Twicsy more highly. - Lanie Y.

“I’ll make this short and sweet. Buzzoid’s follows from real TikTok users are da bomb! I knew my vids were really good, but not many people saw them until I started buying followers.

My audience and follower count started growing almost immediately after I bought my first 250 fans, and I just kept going with bigger and bigger packages as my fan base grew. I was able to bring my first sponsor on board once I hit 5,000 followers, and didn’t look back. Earlier this year I hit 250,000 and was able to quit my day job to focus on producing my fashion content.

I’m still buying Buzzoid’s TikTok followers (and their likes, too), but now I can add their biggest packages without my growth looking unnatural. And every time I do, I add another 10,000 or so new organic followers. It’s like magic, and I admit that I’m addicted. Maybe if I can get a million or two million fans I may slow down, but the engagements are so inexpensive, I may not (lol).

I don’t know if anyone believes customer reviews any more, but believe this one. Buzzoid is my bestie!” - Tanisha M.